Keswick Hall adds new European clay courts to tennis facility

“The renovation project was quite complex; however, it was progressing in a timely fashion until we hit the end of the first quarter due to issues related to the pandemic on a global scale," Venable said. "We were unable to get the remaining shipments of the red clay from Italy that was needed to complete the courts until early summer.”

Venable noted that the renovation also includes state-of-the-art LED-lighting to allow for longer play in the region's only European red clay court facility. Keswick Hall hosts several community tennis events every year, including leagues and small tournaments and he said the new additions could potentially lead to bigger tournaments.

“While the quality of the court will be unmatched, we do not have the scale of spectator seating that would be required for a pro tournament," Venable said. “There is currently some consideration of creating tennis events that our members and guests could enjoy and that would be that such an event that could include some of the notable pros, however, this discussion is in the formative stages.”

Venable said the response to the new courts has been very positive.