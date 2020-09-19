Keswick Hall adds new European clay courts to tennis facility

For nearly a century, Keswick Hall has provided its members and guests a world class combination of luxury and amenities.
Owners Molly and Robert Hardie recently unveiled an upgraded athletic activity for its patrons with the complex’s newly renovated tennis facility that includes seven new red clay courts.
Tristan Venable, the director of tennis at Keswick Hall, said the new courts and facilities upgrades are the latest in the resort's multi-million dollar resort and restaurant renovations and is on par with the upgrades to Keswick Hall's Pete Dye-designed Full Cry golf course and upgrades to the resort's heated swimming pools.
“The tennis facility was due for an expansive revamp and we are extremely excited to offer our membership such a unique and world-class facility in the Charlottesville area,” Venable said. “Tennis has been an important part of Keswick’s offering since the Hall first became a hotel decades ago, this was a major overhaul and upgrade of the seven courts that had been in place. While it would have been nice to add additional courts, the master plan of the property would not allow for that addition.”
The project was a collaboration with Har-Tru, a global tennis company based in Charlottesville, and Virginia-based Tennis Courts Inc. that took nearly 12 months to complete. A total of seven courts were completed, including two hard courts that were converted to all-Weather Claytech European red clay courts, a hybrid surface that allows for year-round play for one of the most popular activities at Keswick Hall.
“The renovation project was quite complex; however, it was progressing in a timely fashion until we hit the end of the first quarter due to issues related to the pandemic on a global scale," Venable said. "We were unable to get the remaining shipments of the red clay from Italy that was needed to complete the courts until early summer.”
Venable noted that the renovation also includes state-of-the-art LED-lighting to allow for longer play in the region's only European red clay court facility. Keswick Hall hosts several community tennis events every year, including leagues and small tournaments and he said the new additions could potentially lead to bigger tournaments.
“While the quality of the court will be unmatched, we do not have the scale of spectator seating that would be required for a pro tournament," Venable said. “There is currently some consideration of creating tennis events that our members and guests could enjoy and that would be that such an event that could include some of the notable pros, however, this discussion is in the formative stages.”
Venable said the response to the new courts has been very positive.
“Tennis participation at Keswick Hall has always been strong,” he said. “Now with these amazing upgrades, we have already added many new memberships and there is a very healthy activating in the tennis program. Members have been extremely positive with their feedback of the surface and lighting. Our teaching pro, Gabriela [Chase] and I have played tennis around the world and we really love the unique aesthetics we now have at Keswick Hall and enjoyed how soft the court is on the body versus hard-court and even green clay courts.”
With the renovations complete, Venable is excited about the future of tennis at Keswick Hall.
“We are pleased to offer this exceptional and unique facility for our members in the local area,” he said. “Charlottesville has a thriving tennis community, many who truly appreciate the value of European red clay courts. Keswick Hall has always been a sought out destination for the entire East Coast and beyond, with the completion of the upgrade of the tennis courts, along with the other wonderful elements the hotel will offer upon completion, the popularity is sure to increase and complementing all of the great attractions of Charlottesville.”
