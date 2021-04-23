Kent’s grand slam propels Virginia baseball team to 9-3 win over Duke

Nic Kent walked up to the plate in the fourth inning, trying to break out of a recent slump. The junior stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and wasted no time taking his recent frustrations out on the baseball.

Kent took the first pitch from Duke left-handed reliever Matt Dockman and deposited it in the left-field seats next to a collection of Blue Devil fans.

“Nic Kent’s big grand slam really opened it up for us, and that was a big, big at-bat for us,” head coach Brian O’Connor said.

Behind a huge day from Kent and 14 strikeouts from starting pitcher Andrew Abbott, UVa cruised to a 9-3 win over Duke in Friday’s series opener.

“Total team effort,” O’Connor said.

UVa (18-18, 10-15 ACC) started the game strong, taking a 2-0 lead through the first two frames. Senior infielder Devin Ortiz and sophomore infielder Max Cotier delivered RBI singles in the first and second innings, respectively. On the hill, Abbott, a senior left-hander, struck out four Blue Devils through two shutout frames.

Duke (17-17, 8-14 ACC) rallied back with solo home runs.