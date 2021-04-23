Kent’s grand slam propels Virginia baseball team to 9-3 win over Duke

Nic Kent walked up to the plate in the fourth inning, trying to break out of a recent slump. The junior stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and wasted no time taking his recent frustrations out on the baseball.
Kent took the first pitch from Duke left-handed reliever Matt Dockman and deposited it in the left-field seats next to a collection of Blue Devil fans.
“Nic Kent’s big grand slam really opened it up for us, and that was a big, big at-bat for us,” head coach Brian O’Connor said.
Behind a huge day from Kent and 14 strikeouts from starting pitcher Andrew Abbott, UVa cruised to a 9-3 win over Duke in Friday’s series opener.
“Total team effort,” O’Connor said.
UVa (18-18, 10-15 ACC) started the game strong, taking a 2-0 lead through the first two frames. Senior infielder Devin Ortiz and sophomore infielder Max Cotier delivered RBI singles in the first and second innings, respectively. On the hill, Abbott, a senior left-hander, struck out four Blue Devils through two shutout frames.
Duke (17-17, 8-14 ACC) rallied back with solo home runs.
Chris Crabtree ripped a line drive over the left-field fence in the top of the third to pull the Blue Devils within a run. In the top of the fourth, senior catcher Michael Rothenberg got the best of Abbott, hitting a no-doubt home run that cleared not only the left-field fence, but also the bleachers.
The home runs tied the game, but the Cavaliers quickly broke the game open. UVa delivered six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding 8-2 lead.
Kent’s home run down the left-field line came after Cotier delivered his second RBI single and freshman Kyle Teel walked with the bases loaded. Kent brought four more runs home with his one swing, turning a close game into a commanding Virginia advantage. The home run was Kent’s third of the season, and two of those three long balls have been grand slams.
“My goal is just to get a hit and drive in runs,” Kent said. “Two grand slams, that’s a plus, but really just trying to drive in the runs.”
Rothenberg put another ball over the left-field fence in the sixth inning for Duke, using a solo home run to trim Virginia’s advantage. UVa led 8-3, but Abbott continued limiting Duke to solo home runs. The Blue Devils failed to generate consistent rallies.
Abbott tossed seven innings, allowing the three runs and striking out 14 batters without issuing a walk. He’s up to 91 strikeouts this spring and 256 in his career. He passed former UVa pitchers Sean Doolittle, Brandon Waddell and Jacob Thompson on the program’s career strikeout list with his performance Friday.
“I’m really excited about the no walks,” Abbott said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
Kent added to his impressive day in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI double that barely stayed fair as it raced past third base. The ball bounced around in foul territory in left field, allowing pinch runner Alex Tappen to score from first base and give Virginia its 9-3 lead. Kent finished the day 2-for-5 with five RBI.
Senior Kyle Whitten pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings for UVa. He struck out four batters, giving the Cavaliers 18 strikeouts and no walks for the game. Virginia also didn’t commit any errors fielding.
“You’re gonna have a chance to win every ball game that you play if you minimize those,” O’Connor said. “You’re never gonna eliminate all of them. Today we did, errorless and no walks, but it’s just a matter of not having too many of them.”
The Cavaliers host Duke for the second game of the series Saturday. First pitch for Saturday’s contest was moved up to 10 a.m. due to expected afternoon rain.