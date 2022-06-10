Keeton's overtime goal propels Western Albemarle to state championship game

FREDERICKSBURG —Alex Keeton was a key contributor for the Western Albemarle boys basketball team last winter and showed an ability to make critical free throws in key situations.

The junior's penchant for coming through in clutch moments also holds true on the soccer pitch.

Keeton scored the golden goal in the fourth overtime Friday to lead the Warriors to a 2-1 victory over Smithfield in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals at Chancellor High School.

After 18 minutes of scoreless overtime action, Western Albemarle finally got its breakthrough moment. Daniel Sanchez won a battle for the ball near the endline to gain possession, then quickly looked up and found Keeton alone inside the six-yard box and the junior tucked a shot past Smithfield goalkeeper Austin Jackson with 2:28 left to lift the Warriors to the state championship game.

“On the right wing, Daniel was fighting for it and he won the ball,” Keeton said. “He played a great ball in and I just found space and was able to finish.”

Keeton’s late-game heroics came at the end of outstanding state tournament match that featured great play on both sides of the pitch.

In the third minute, Western Albemarle’s Jamey Williamson got behind the Smithfield defense for a one-one-chance with the keeper, but Jackson came up with a nice point-blank stop to keep the game scoreless.

Smithfield's Onesime Muepu, the Region 4A player of the year, showcased his skill in the 15th minute with a free kick from 40 yards out that sailed just over the right post to keep the game scoreless. Later in the half, Muepu found some space and ripped a shot inside the penalty area, but Western goalkeeper Cullen Webster was there to make the stop.

Coach Milo Oakland’s Warriors were finally rewarded in the 30th minute on a well-executed set piece from 30 yards out. William Graham chipped a ball inside the penalty area to Sam Vigilante, who beat his man ripped a header over the outstretched arms of the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Western Albemarle took that one-goal lead into halftime, but Smithfield (18-4-1), the defending Class 4 state champions, quickly responded with the equalizer early in the second half.

With the ball on the left wing, Muepu delivered a beautiful cross inside the six-yard box. The initial pass sailed over the head of one Smithfield player, but Evan Fontana continued with his back-post run and was there for the tap-in goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 33 minutes left in regulation.

The Packers had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but Webster made a sensational save on a breakaway opportunity from Ross Braden. Braden gained possession near midfield, but a Western Albemarle defender slipped on the turf, allowing him a clear path to the goal. Webster was up to the task as he got his right hand on the shot to prevent the goal and send the match to overtime.

Benjamin Brockmeier, Keaton Gumlock, Carter Shaffer and Vigilante did a great job defensively of neutralizing a Packers’ offense that was known for scoring goals in bunches.

“We just had to bring it back right after they scored,” Keeton said. “We just had to work for it and we were able to get one in.”

Western Albemarle advances to Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 championship game where they will face Jefferson Forest in a rematch of last week’s Region 4D final. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. at Chancellor High School.

“We’re super excited,” Keeton said. “Couldn’t ask for a better spot for this and we’re ready to win it.”

