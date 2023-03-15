ORLANDO, Fla. — Though the two sides prefer to operate with drastically different pace on offense, fourth-seeded Virginia and No. 13-seed Furman share at least this principle.

Thursday’s NCAA Tournament first-round bout between the Cavaliers (25-7) and the Paladins (27-7) pits two of the country’s most impactful passing and least mistake-prone clubs.

UVa enters the contest leading all of Division I in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85) and Furman is 10th nationally in the same category (1.53). More straightforwardly, the Hoos and the Dins move the ball well without giving it away.

“I’ve watched their teams a long, long time,” sixth-year Furman coach Bob Richey said of Virginia. “I think they value the ball, and that’s a core component of how they play. We try to do the same thing.

“I think what you’re going to see is two teams that have a lot of discipline,” he continued, “and understand what seems like such a simple concept.”

What’s impressive about Furman is its ability to play under control while pushing its tempo at a rapid speed.

The Paladins want to score in transition, but have managed to do that well throughout the campaign en route to a Southern Conference crown all while dishing the ball cleanly. Their 17.1 assists per game are the eighth most in the country.

“We prioritized it a lot starting in the summer,” Furman fifth-year senior guard Mike Bothwell said. “That’s something that we will get put on the line to run for, if we’re having too many consecutive turnovers. It’s a big emphasis we keep in our heads — take the simple passes, not try to do too much, keep the ball moving from side to side.”

UVa freshman guard Isaac McKneely said the same about the Cavaliers’ approach heading into the 12:40 p.m. tilt, especially on the heels of the way UVa uncharacteristically turned the ball over against Duke in the ACC championship game this past Saturday. The Hoos’ 12 giveaways in their loss to the Blue Devils were tied for the second most they’ve had in any single game this year.

Of the 32 contests the Cavaliers have played this season, they had less than 10 turnovers in 19 of them.

“That’s what we’ve been working on — sureness, ball-handling — in practice the last few days, so that’ll be a big focal point for us,” McKneely said.

The Cavaliers have had as few as four turnovers in a game against North Carolina and multiple contests with only five giveaways.

They’re able to be efficient because their veteran guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman understand coach Tony Bennett’s philosophy well and have experienced any kind of opposing defenses and pressures they could face.

Beekman’s 3.47 assist-to-turnover ratio is the second best clip for any individual player in the sport, and he’s been on an impressive run beginning with UVa’s Feb. 25 contest at North Carolina through the ACC title game while racking up 37 assists compared to eight turnovers. Clark enters Thursday’s meeting against Furman with an assist-to-turnover rate of 2.76, which is 24th best in the country.

“We know defensively it’s hard to turn them over,” Richey said. “They play on two feet. They’re very skilled. A lot of times — and we think of skill as shooting, but a lot of times skill is ability to pass and they definitely recruit to that. So we’re going to have to be super disciplined in our defensive coverages and understand that they’re not going to give it to you.”

Beekman acknowledged the same in regard to Furman’s offense.

The junior and ACC Defensive Player of the Year is UVa’s leader in steals with 55, but said he’ll have to pick his spots to try to swipe the ball away from the Paladins in an effort to create fast-break opportunities and instant offense.

“You’ve got to be smart about it,” Beekman said. “You got to stay within the defense and the Pack Line, so just being true to that. But if there are chances, I’m going to take it.”

Furman’s Bothwell, guard JP Pegues and forward Jalen Slawson all were in the top 10 of the Southern Conference for assist-to-turnover ratio.

“It’s the offense they run,” Beekman said, “and the way they run their sets. They’re patient but they also want to go quick as well. It’s a mixture of both that and they take good shots. They do a good job of that.”

McKneely said to keep the Paladins out of rhythm and slowed down is to negate their transition offense.

“We just got to try to run our offense and score and not try to force anything,” McKneely said, “and we know they like to get out in transition so we’ve got to get back in transition on defense.”

He said if the Hoos can accomplish that, they’ll be able to create turnovers.