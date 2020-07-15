Virginia men’s basketball players Austin Katstra and Tomas Woldetensae were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2019-20 Honors Court. The recognition was announced Wednesday.
To qualify for the honor, players must be a varsity player and either a junior or senior academically. They needed a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better during the 2019-20 academic year. They also needed to spend at least a year at their current institution — last season was Woldetensae’s first at UVa. Finally, the head coach of their program must be an NABC member coach.
Katstra and Woldetensae checked all those boxes to earn the honor.
In total, more than 1,350 men’s basketball student-athletes earned spots on the Honors Court.
On the basketball court, Katstra took the floor for one game in 2019-20. He recorded a career-high five rebounds in a victory over James Madison. Off the court, Katstra graduated in three years. He plans to pursue a graduate degree at UVa, and he’ll be on the roster for the 2020-21 season.
Woldetensae made a larger on-court contribution, leading the team in made 3-point shots with 52. The JUCO transfer played exceptionally well during the middle of the season, using his shooting prowess to help stretch the defense.
Given UVa’s offensive struggles in 2019-20, Woldetensae’s hot shooting was critical to the team’s success in ACC play. The shooting guard played 27.1 minutes per game and averaged 6.6 points per contest.
Look for Woldetensae to compete for a starting spot during the 2020-21 season.
