Virginia senior Kate Douglass became the first woman to ever swim the 200-yard IM under 1:50, finishing the event in 1:48.37 to win the NCAA title and lead the Cavaliers on night two of the NCAA Championships.

Douglass’ time set an American, NCAA & U.S. Open record, marking her fourth consecutive individual event at the NCAA meet that she has become the fastest swimmer ever in.

Virginia capped off the night with its third relay championship. The relay team of Douglass, sophomore Gretchen Walsh, senior Lexi Cuomo and junior Maxine Parker won the 200-freestyle relay with a meet record time of 1:24.51.

The Cavaliers lead the standings with 208.5 points, ahead of second place Texas (162). Louisville is third (117), Stanford is fourth (106) and Ohio State is fifth (93).

Douglass led a trio of top four finishes for the Cavaliers in the 200 IM. Junior Alex Walsh finished second with a personal-best time of 1:50.07 and senior Ella Nelson was fourth in a personal-best time of 1:53.13.

Gretchen Walsh picked up a silver in the 50-yard freestyle with her second-place finish in a time of 20.85.

The Cavaliers return to the pool Friday for the third day of the NCAA meet, which will feature the 400-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke.