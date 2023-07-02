University of Virginia graduate Kate Douglass closed out a strong week at the U.S. national championships by winning the 200-meter individual medley on Saturday night at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Douglass set a new U.S. Open record with her winning time of 2:07.09, which was .75 seconds faster than the previous record and the second-fastest time in the world this year.

“I was really excited to swim [the 200 IM],” Douglass said after winning the event. “I hadn’t swum that in a while and took some time away from that event. I just felt really prepared to swim it today. I felt strong in prelims, and I knew tonight was just going to be about racing the person next to me. I think taking some time away from it was good. I haven’t really focused my training on the 200 IM, but it’s worked out where I’m training for each of the strokes, and I put it together and it goes well. That was definitely the strongest 200 IM I’ve swam, and it felt really good.”

Over the five-day event, Douglass, who helped the Cavaliers win three straight NCAA national championships, won two events (200 IM and 100 free) and finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke to qualify for the World Championships in those three events. Douglass also added two third-place finishes (50 free and 100 fly) to total 88.5 points and earn the High Point Award for the meet.

Douglass leads four Cavaliers that will be competing with Team USA in the World Championships, which will take place July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan. Senior Alex Walsh, senior Maxine Parker and junior Gretchen Walsh also earned spots with Team USA. Virginia associate head coach Blaire Bachman also will be traveling with Team USA to Japan.

Alex Walsh added the 200-meter IM to her slate at the World Championships after finishing second in the event on Saturday night. Walsh had previously qualified in the 400-meter IM.

Gretchen Walsh finished second in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday to give her three individual events heading to Japan. Gretchen Walsh will compete in the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter butterfly along with the 50 free at the World Championships. She will also be part of the USA’s relay group.

Parker qualified for Worlds as part of USA’s relays after finishing sixth in the 100-meter freestyle. Parker closed out her week by winning the B Final of the 50-meter freestyle, finishing ninth overall.