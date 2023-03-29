Taylor Kamalsky spent her first season with the Western Albemarle girls soccer program manning the striker position before moving to a left back role this season to utilize her speed out wide.

The sophomore standout showcased her goal-scoring abilities Tuesday night against Charlottesville, scoring a goal in each half to lead the Warriors to a 2-0 victory over Charlottesville at DeBerry-Bingler Field.

In last year’s matchup, Western Albemarle (4-0) dominated the shots and possession but had to settle for a scoreless draw.

“Last year I was a freshman and I played up top and this year I kind of got switched around and started playing left back,” Kamalsky said. “I knew that getting up [into the play] and using my speed would really help. We were trying to use our outside backs more in this game, so I just got up and got on the end of some balls and it worked out well.”

Charlottesville Coach Marselle Van Yahres deployed a defensive formation, stacking the box with as many players as possible to try to contain Western Albemarle’s prolific attack.

The tactic worked well for the Black Knights, with defenders Anya Movius, Carolina Chao and others making things tough inside the final third for the Warriors, holding them to just two shots on goal in front of goalkeeper Kathryn Lenert.

Midway through the game, Reese Mattern and Kamalsky noticed the Black Knights were shifting their defense to one side and the two talked about getting passes to the opposite side to try to find odd-man scoring chances.

The plan worked out beautifully in the 31st minute, when the Warriors found an opening and took advantage. Mattern delivered a beautiful pass to Reese Coggeshall inside the penalty area. With two defenders on her, the sophomore, made a nice move to pull the ball back and laid the ball off to Kamalsky, who was streaking in on the back post. Kamalsky then beat the keeper for a goal and a 1-0 Western lead with 8:50 left in the first half.

“So, when [Mattern] shifted over to the right, she was fortunate to get a crossing pass across the goal and Reese Coggs was there to shuffle it around," Kamalsky said, "and I was just back post wide open and I just saw the chance and I took it.”

Charlottesville (1-1-1) tried to open things up in the second half and it led to some scoring opportunities on the other end. Estha Nandama and Sophie Chen used their speed to find some holes in the Western midfield and went on the attack. The Black Knights had a pair of corner kick opportunities in the final 20 minutes, but were unable to get a head on the ball as Warriors goalkeeper Tatiana Bird battled through contact to come down with the ball and preserve Western's one-goal lead.

With five minutes left, the Warriors were able to put the game away with a well-designed back post run from Kamalsky that resulted in a goal and a 2-0 lead with less than four minutes to play.

“It was just the same thing,” Kamalsky said. “I just saw the ball wide open, and I just smashed it in the goal.”

Lenhert tallied seven saves in goal for Charlottesville in the loss.

Western Albemarle improved to 4-0 under first-year Coach Kristie Braunston and has yet to concede a goal this season.

“This year, we’ve really been working on finishing and playing together more as a team this year,” Kamalsky said. “We kind of knew they were going to pack the box and play deep on us, so we talked pregame about getting shots in early, getting deep crosses and things just started to fall.”