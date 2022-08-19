Kalli Monahan commits to University of Lynchburg softball program

Kalli Monahan has had quite the softball journey.

She spent her eighth grade and freshman seasons as a member of the junior varsity program at Louisa County High School before transferring to St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Her varsity debut was delayed after the Saints’ softball program went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she played varsity softball for a home school team before transferring to Miller School for this coming school year to be a part of their new program.

Despite all of the twists and turns, the junior middle infielder has persevered and will have an opportunity to live out her dream of being a college athlete after committing to play softball at the University of Lynchburg.

“Committing was definitely the biggest relief,” Monahan said. “The recruiting process was very stressful and a hard point in my life. It’s hard to make decisions at 15 years old, but with the help of my parents and coaches, I feel like I made the right choice.”

In addition to playing high school softball, Monahan really found her calling on the travel ball circuit with the Orange County Elite softball team, which is coached by Shawn Fincham, Jody Fincham, Mike Shumake and Greg Morris. The opportunity with Orange County Elite proved beneficial for Monahan, who showcased her talents alongside many of the top players in Central Virginia while facing quality competition throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“A huge moment of appreciation to my travel ball coaches and my parents,” Monahan said. "Without their care for me as a person, player and daughter, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

Monahan's love of the sport was magnified recently when she and her Orange County Elite teammates played in a showcase tournament at Aubrey R. Moon Field, the home of the Lynchburg softball team. The event allowed Monahan to interact with Hornets coach Dawn Simmons and her staff, which left a lasting impression on her.

“The program Coach Simmons has built is a winning one,” Monahan said. “But she also has built her program full of great assistant coaches and players that care for one another and make people feel wanted and taken care of.”

The showcase wasn’t Monahan's first interaction with the Lynchburg coaches. Monahan has been in constant contact with assistant coach Destiny Martinez, as well as Simmons throughout the recruiting process and they all shared a common bond.

Monahan was recruited as a middle infielder, but the coaches like her ability to play anywhere on the diamond.

“The coaches like my passion and drive for the game, along with my strong fundamentals, coachability and competitive nature,” Monahan said. “So, coming in the fall of 2024, the plan is to work for a spot, no matter where it is on the field.”

Monahan joins Ja’chelle Mosley, a member of the OC Elite travel team, in verbally committing to play at Lynchburg. Monahan was recruited by several larger programs, but none of them could match the opportunity to “learn, play and prosper” like the Hornets’ program.

“I chose Lynchburg because the university as a whole was gorgeous,” she said. “I had been on campus multiple times in the past year and I knew I didn’t want to go anywhere big. I also knew I wanted to go somewhere that made me feel cared for like Coach Simmons does, so Lynchburg was the perfect size, scenery and home for me.”

Academically, Monahan hopes to major in business, but is currently undecided on her career plans after college. On the diamond, her priorities are precise.

“My goal heading to the next level is to learn,” Monahan said. “College sports are a whole different type of intensity and I hope to use this experience to make great friends and memories, and to make it the best four years of my softball career.”

While the recruiting process was hectic, Monahan couldn’t be happier in her decision.

“This opportunity means the world to me," Monahan said. "Not everyone can say that they got the chance to go to the next level. Honesty, I am just so grateful for the opportunity. Calling myself a college athlete is an amazing feeling and I am so excited for the next four years.”