ORLANDO, Fla. — Before it all went wrong, he was operating in his most dynamic fashion of the season in an effort to keep Virginia right.

“I thought we had the game won, but it didn’t turn out that way,” Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick said with eyes still red and moist from the fresh, uncontrollable tears he couldn’t stop as he walked off the floor in the immediate aftermath of fourth-seeded UVa’s 68-67 loss to No. 13-seed Furman at the Amway Center on Thursday and abrupt, first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark’s panic heave into the air against a trapping, full-court defense with seven seconds to go resulted in a turnover and a go-ahead 3 for the Paladins that gave them the score they’d win by.

“It’s not on him,” Shedrick said following the stunning defeat. “We all missed free throws this game. We all missed some layups and open shots, so the game shouldn’t have been at that point, but it was.”

But if it wasn’t for Shedrick, the Hoos might’ve faltered sooner considering their once 12-point second-half advantage evaporated by the 5-minute mark. Because during the final five to play, the 6-foot-11, 231-pound junior was at his best.

He helped the Cavaliers overcome Furman’s switch to zone defense and proved his first start since Jan. 10 was well-earned.

His block of Marcus Foster’s layup with 4:24 left kept UVa within one point and Shedrick’s two-handed dunk with 2:45 to go pulled the Cavaliers within one of Furman at 61-60. A rebound and a tip-in for Shedrick with 2:12 remaining did the same once more.

“I was confident once we figured out how to crack the zone that we’d be all right,” Shedrick said. “Kihei started hitting it with the pass fakes and dish downs to me and we started pinging the ball around and once we figured it out, we were good.”

The next possession for Virginia netted tying and go-ahead free throws from guard Reece Beekman before one-and-one free throws from Shedrick extended the Cavaliers’ edge to 66-63.

“I had confidence we’d get stops and that we’d be smart with the ball,” Shedrick said about pushing UVa’s lead to three points with 1:21 to go. “So, yeah, I thought we were going to win. I was very confident we were going to win at that point.”

Shedrick tallied with 15 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the year and first since he had 13 points and 13 rebounds against Miami on Feb. 19, 2022. He had four blocks against the Paladins also, and was 5-of-9 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

In a way, the performance was vindication for Shedrick, who up until last week’s ACC Tournament had been relegated from the starting five to little-used off the bench. He didn’t get in games against Clemson or Louisville during the final week of the regular season, but in reserve Shedrick logged eight points and seven rebounds in the Cavaliers’ ACC semifinal victory over Clemson and five points and seven rebounds in the league title bout against Duke ahead of his start on Thursday.

“It’s hard as a basketball player to not play basketball,” his teammate and fellow big man Francisco Caffaro said. “What you want to do is be on the court and play against competition. Practice is good, but at the end of the day you want to be able to play against all the teams and it’s tough when you don’t get to do that.

“But in order to be able to get back in the rotation,” Caffaro continued, “you’ve always got to stay ready when your number is called and help your team out in whatever your role is … and I think that’s what Kadin did.”

Shedrick started instead of Caffaro, who had been in the lineup during the ACC Tournament in place of injured forward Ben Vander Plas. Shedrick said he found out on Monday he’d start against the Paladins because of the matchup and the up-tempo style they play with.

So, Shedrick said he was completely focused for his NCAA Tournament debut.

Between introductions and the opening tipoff, Caffaro made sure to encourage Shedrick, too.

He rubbed Shedrick’s head, leaned in and said, “I told him simple stuff like to be careful with the fouls because he was way bigger and longer than all of those guys they had. I told him to stay down, don’t jump and that he didn’t have to block shots but just bother shots and just be him. I told him that would be a great game for him and it was. It just didn’t end the way it should’ve for us.”

Shedrick said he appreciated the support and that those in UVa’s locker room have only tried to root him on through his ups and downs during the campaign.

He said associate head coach Jason Williford kept him prepared for the postseason.

“When my minutes went down, he tried to make sure I was locked in,” Shedrick said. “He pulled me aside and let me know that everyone goes through challenging times in their career, but it’s about how you respond to them.”

He was ready on college basketball’s grandest stage Thursday from the moment he won the tipoff while leaping above the center-court March Madness logo.

“Kadin really responded,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “stuck his free throws and played good, tough basketball, so I was happy for him and proud of him.”

Said Shedrick about how he’ll remember this season: “I’m proud of myself for staying in it and at the end of the day I know what I can do as a basketball player and I know who I am and what I can do to help this team.”