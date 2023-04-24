K.K. Barbour admits some of her greatest moments as a teenager happened on the basketball court at Albemarle High School.

Now, the 26-year-old hopes to make some more memories at her alma mater in a new capacity.

Barbour has been named the new girls basketball coach at Albemarle after her former coach, Rachel Proudfoot, stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“It is so special and surreal to be able to come back and coach at my alma mater,” Barbour said. “Some of the best moments of my basketball career were played while wearing a Patriots’ uniform. I learned so many life lessons, both on and off the court at Albemarle, something I hope to be able to teach my new team. Albemarle has always been a special place to me and it’s only right I get to come back here to do what I love.”

As a player, Barbour was nothing short of sensational during her time at Albemarle. She was a two-time Central Virginia Player of the Year and averaged a double-double in each of her final two seasons with the Patriots. Barbour concluded her high school career as Albemarle’s all-time leading scorer (1,758 points). As a senior, she averaged 23.8 points and 10.3 rebounds a game to earn Jefferson District Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors.

Barbour went on to play at Liberty University and was named Big South Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player tournament as a junior.

After graduating from college, Barbour returned to Central Virginia and has been a fixture in local high school basketball as an assistant coach. She spent the past four years as an assistant coach at Charlottesville High School.

“I would not be the coach that I am today without the mentorship of Taber Martin and [Charlottesville] Coach Jim Daly,” Barbour said. “Fresh out of college, they took a chance on me, trusting me to help lead and guide those girls, both on and off the court. Coaching at Charlottesville prepared me in the best way possible for this next journey in my career. I could not be more thankful for the coaches and players in that program.”

Barbour said she’s excited about the opportunity to come back to Albemarle and try to return the program to being a contender for the Jefferson District title.

“I was attracted to the Albemarle position for a few particular reasons, the biggest one being I played at this school not too long ago while enjoying a very successful career that ultimately led me to playing collegiate basketball,” she said. “The second reason was because I am ready for this next step in my coaching career. Having the keys to my own program has been a high-priority goal of mine, something I have finally achieved. I am beyond excited to get started on this journey with a great group of girls.”

After years of playing high-level basketball, Barbour is ready to leave her mark on the sport as a coach in Central Virginia.

“I’d describe my coaching style as tough, old-school coaching intertwined with the style of play we see today in girls basketball,” Barbour said. “I’ll have guards that can push the ball and post players that can stretch the floor. Everyone can expect a fast-paced and defensively structured team.”

The former Albemarle standout has a long-term vision for the Patriots.

“My goals for this team are to develop a program, not just a team,” Barbour said. “I’d like to create a culture that highlights our successes, while also learning from our mistakes. The culture is sustained through pouring into one another, taking accountability for our actions, and encouraging each other throughout the process.”

Part of that vision includes making an impact that expands beyond the hardwood.

“Another goal is to invest in our community and youth, creating relationships and partnerships beyond the basketball court,” Barbour said. “The overall goal is to have fun and relish in the joy that basketball offers when you play the right way and invest in one another.”

Barbour has already hit the ground running. She’s met with some of the players on the team and is excited about the opportunity.

“Overall, my message for them is, ‘Let’s get to work,’” she said. “Preparation for the upcoming season starts now. I’m excited for this team to reach their potential, and become the athletes they were destined to be. We are starting a new era of basketball. Time to find our way back to the top again.”