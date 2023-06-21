For the first time in nearly three decades, the Virginia women's lacrosse program is looking for a new head coach.

The school announced Wednesday that Julie Myers has resigned as the Cavaliers’ head coach after 28 years in charge of the program. Myers said in a release from the school that she will "explore leadership opportunities outside of athletics."

“Leading the Virginia's women's lacrosse program for the past 28 years has been an opportunity of a lifetime," Myers said in the release, "and a lifetime it has been.”

Myers finishes her time at Virginia with a record of 349-181. Her 349 wins rank fifth overall in NCAA Division I women’s collegiate lacrosse history and 11th overall for all NCAA Divisions. She also guided the Cavaliers to the postseason each year except for 2020, when NCAA canceled spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myers' crowing achievement came in 2004, when she led Virginia to the national championship and was named the national coach of the year by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Under Myers' watch, the Cavaliers reached Championship Weekend (college lacrosse's version of the Final Four) eight times (1996, '98, '99, 2003, '04, '05, '07, '14). Virginia went 32-26 in NCAA Tournament games under Myers, who also led the Cavaliers to ACC championships in 1998, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008. Virginia went 11-7 this past season and lost to Albany in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Myers' ties to UVa go well beyond her time as head coach. She also earned a degree in sociology from Virginia and played field hockey and lacrosse for the Cavaliers. She was the starting center on Virginia's 1991 national championship women's lacrosse team and earned second-team All-America honors. As a player, Myers earned a total of seven letters and regional All-America status in both field hockey and lacrosse.

After her playing career ended, Myers joined Jane Miller's staff at Virginia as an assistant coach from 1992-1994, helping the Hoos win the national championship in 1993. After Miller stepped down following the 1995 season to accept a full-time administrative role at UVa, Myers became just the third head coach in the Virginia program history.

Myers has been associated with the UVa women's lacrosse program, either a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, for 37 years and has been a part of all three of the Cavaliers' national championships.

“Julie Myers has established an amazing legacy at the University and her name is synonymous with UVa women’s lacrosse,” Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams said in a release. “Her contributions to the University and the sport, as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach are enormous. She has dedicated four decades of her life to educating, developing and mentoring young women on and off the field. Her impact on her players cannot be overstated as the women under her tutelage have gone on to ultra-successful careers and made an impact in their own communities.

"We are thankful she will remain in Charlottesville and close to the University to continue to support the program she helped build into a national standard.”