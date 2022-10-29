Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger kicks off Sunday

For several years, the name Jonathan Fried has been synonymous with Special Olympics tennis in not only Charlottesville, but on the national and international levels.

So coming up with a new name for the annual professional tennis tournament in Charlottesville was an easy task, according to tournament director Ron Manilla.

“Jonathan Fried has been the face of Special Olympics tennis for ever and ever,” Manilla said. “The reason Special Olympics is involved in tennis is really because of Jonathan Fried, so I can’t think of a more fitting name.”

On Sunday, the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger gets underway at the Boar’s Head Sports Club with qualifying matches. Main-draw play of the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit indoor event, now in its 13th year, starts Monday. The tournament finals will take place next Sunday.

Matches through Thursday are free and open to the public. Tickets are required for the quarterfinal, semifinal and finals matches at a cost of $10, with all proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Virginia. They can be purchased on the Boar Head’s website.

One of the big names in this year’s field, Jack Sock, pulled out of the event on Saturday, but there are still plenty of other players fans should be familiar with, including former tournament champions Denis Kudla and Stefan Kozlov; NCAA champion Ben Shelton; and Brandon Holt, the son of former women’s tennis star Tracy Austin.

The event will, as usual, have a local flavor, with current UVa players Inaki Montes De La Torre, Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg and Ryan Goetz receiving wild cards. Gianni Ross, who was named the most outstanding player at last year’s NCAA championship and who is now on the tour, will also be competing via a wild card.

In addition, former UVa star Treat Huey, who has been ranked as high as No. 18 in the world in doubles, is in the field.

“Come on out, support a great cause and watch some great pro tennis,” Manilla said. “It just doesn’t get any better.”

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.