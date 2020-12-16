Jonas Sanker, Malachi Fields excited to play for hometown Cavaliers

Sanker is projected to play safety at UVa and should be a nice addition to in Nick Howell’s “Havoc Hoos” defense.

UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall spoke highly of Sanker in his journey from 8-man football to playing for a Power 5 program.

“Some of the best endorsements come from word of mouth in this whole recruiting process," Mendenhall said, "and when your players in your own program start saying, ‘Hey coach, there’s this kid that trains at the same [facility],' you might want to take a look.”

At that point, Sanker had already committed to Boston College, but that didn’t stop Mendenhall and his staff from taking a look.

“It didn’t take long after reviewing the film, putting the word-of-mouth references in place and then knowing that we didn’t look deep enough, we didn’t look early enough and we didn’t look strong enough and then we tried to fix it” Mendenhall said. "Luckily, we were able to rebuild the relationship and man, I really, really like the potential and the possibility of both our Charlottesville players. I’m excited. I think it’ll be great.”

Fields was recruited as an athlete and UVa coaches were impressed with the way he made plays everywhere on the field.