Jonas Sanker, Malachi Fields excited to play for hometown Cavaliers

Covenant’s Jonas Sanker and Monticello’s Malachi Fields played high school football games four miles apart, but never managed to compete against one another.
The two local high school standouts will become college teammates at Virginia. Sanker and Fields both signed their National Letters of Intent to play football for the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
“It’s a good feeling just knowing everything is official, that I get to attend a great football and academic school,” Sanker said.
In March, Fields verbally committed to play receiver for the Cavaliers right at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four months later, Sanker committed to UVa to play safety after originally committing to Boston College the month before.
“It feels awesome,” Fields said. “I’m really excited for the next four years and I’m ready to be on campus.”
Sanker led Covenant to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Football League titles during his sophomore and junior seasons. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete was a two-way standout for the Eagles. Offensively, he threw for 1,590 yards and 33 touchdowns while also racking up 1,116 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground as a junior.
He was just as sound defensively, earning a reputation as a playmaker in the secondary. In 2019, Sanker ranked among the team leaders in tackles, interceptions and sacks and was an all-state performer on both sides of the ball.
Sanker is projected to play safety at UVa and should be a nice addition to in Nick Howell’s “Havoc Hoos” defense.
UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall spoke highly of Sanker in his journey from 8-man football to playing for a Power 5 program.
“Some of the best endorsements come from word of mouth in this whole recruiting process," Mendenhall said, "and when your players in your own program start saying, ‘Hey coach, there’s this kid that trains at the same [facility],' you might want to take a look.”
At that point, Sanker had already committed to Boston College, but that didn’t stop Mendenhall and his staff from taking a look.
“It didn’t take long after reviewing the film, putting the word-of-mouth references in place and then knowing that we didn’t look deep enough, we didn’t look early enough and we didn’t look strong enough and then we tried to fix it” Mendenhall said. "Luckily, we were able to rebuild the relationship and man, I really, really like the potential and the possibility of both our Charlottesville players. I’m excited. I think it’ll be great.”
Fields was recruited as an athlete and UVa coaches were impressed with the way he made plays everywhere on the field.
Last fall, the 6-4, 202-pound quarterback threw for 1,119 yards and four touchdowns for a rebuilding Monticello team. He also rushed for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
The production didn’t stop there.
Defensively, Fields led Monticello in tackles and ranked among the team leaders in interceptions and pass breakups from his safety position. On special teams, he averaged more than 30 yards a return on kickoffs and returned two kicks for touchdowns to take home all-Region 3C honors.
Fields is projected to transition to receiver at UVa for coach Marques Hagans, a former standout quarterback with the Cavaliers.
Mendenhall has seen first-hand the impact Fields can have on a game. His son, Breaker Mendenhall, played against Fields while he was at Western Albemarle.
“I was going to watch [my son] play and then I saw this other guy, I was like 'Whoa, who is that?'” Mendenhall recalled. “Then I got a video of him doing like a half-gainer just standing still and just out of nowhere. I became intrigued with not only how he played the number of positions he could play, but his sheer athleticism and size.”
Mendenhall is excited about Fields' future.
“If’ I’m choosing a sleeper pick for maybe the outside world’s evaluation to my evaluation, this is the one,” Mendenhall added. “He is an amazing young person, but the size, speed and potential. I’m really excited about him.”
Sanker and Fields are two of nine in-state players that are part of the 2021 recruiting class for Mendenhall, a formula the two Charlottesville products support.
“Definitely good that we are signing a lot of in-state players,” Sanker said. “Just knowing our state can produce guys and they want to play for their state.”
With no traditional fall football season in the commonwealth because of COVID-19, Sanker and Fields began working out together locally to prepare for college.
“We’ve stayed ready by just continuing to work out on a consistent basis and challenge ourselves in unique ways,” Sanker said. “Malachi is a good player for sure and it’s definitely cool that we came from the same area and now are playing in college together.”
Fields had similar praise for Sanker.
“Being in the same recruiting class as Jonas is dope because we’ve already been able to work out and practice a couple times together before we get to school,” he said.
The two local standouts have also contemplated what it’s going to be like to take the field together at Scott Stadium.
“We have just been talking about how ready we are to get there an start working and grinding,” Fields said. “We never played on the same team or against each other, but it will definitely be a great experience.”
