Jon Rocha steps down as William Monroe football coach

“He has been great to work with the past seven years as our head coach,” Collier said. “His dedication to the kids was second to none. Jon is a ‘glass-half full' guy. He always sees the positives and was able to share that with the kids. Jon has lived and breathed Monroe football since he was a player here back in the early 1990s. That’s a long time. He has decided to take a step back and concentrate on his family. I completely understand and support his decision. It leaves a huge hole for us to fill, but I am confident we will have some quality applicants to choose from.”

The Greene Dragons graduate a large senior class this spring, but Rocha believes the future is very bright for the program.

“We have a lot of talent returning, so the cupboard is not empty," Rocha said. "I was told I am leaving he team better than it was when I started. I think that is all any coach wants for a program when they leave.”

During his tenure, Rocha and his staff have taken a lot of pride in sending kids to the next level to pursue their dreams. Two years ago, Mark Williamson was named a captain of the William & Mary football team and this past weekend, freshman Kaiden Pritchett saw extended minutes for the University of Richmond football team in their matchup with perennial FCS powerhouse James Madison.