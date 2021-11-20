Johnson tosses six TD passes as JMU trounces Towson

“I was trying to get his goal of the four touchdowns in one game, but they took us out for the fourth quarter,” Wells said. “We’re always friendly, going back and forth on who gets the most yards, the most touchdowns. It was a good day from both of us.”

Solomon Vanhorse got the Dukes on the board quickly to start the game, returning the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. It was JMU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Sept. 14, 2019, when Devin Ravenel ran back an onside kick attempt.

Vanhorse, who was suspended earlier this season by the team, amassed three touchdowns on the day, including the kickoff. He also reeled in a fade pass from Johnson in the third quarter and pounded in a three-yard score a few minutes later as JMU extended its lead.

“I feel like me catching the ball out of the backfield, he has trust to find me just like he has trust in Antwane, and he has trust in [Kris Thornton],” Vanhorse said of his relationship with Johnson.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti praised the team’s defensive efforts after the Dukes intercepted three passes and forced a fumble.

“We wanted a dominant four-quarter performance and we got it,” he said.