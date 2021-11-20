Johnson tosses six TD passes as JMU trounces Towson

HARRISONBURG — Entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Towson, James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson needed five touchdown passes to break the program’s single-season record of 31.
He needed less than 30 minutes to reach the mark.
The redshirt senior launched an aerial barrage against the Tigers that included four second-quarter touchdown passes to lead the Dukes to a 56-10 victory.
In total, Johnson racked up six passing touchdowns, tying his own single-game program record, which was previously set against Elon on Oct. 30, to help propel his team to its 10th win of the season and secure a share of the Colonial Athletic Association championship.
“Just overall as a collective unit, we’ve just been hitting our stride," Johnson said of the team’s passing success, "because we’re so comfortable, and we kind of know what’s going to happen when we see certain coverages.”
Johnson passed Vad Lee’s single-season touchdown mark from 2014 as he completed 21 of his 25 passes for 363 yards against the Tigers. Lee needed two more games that season to reach 30 touchdown passes.
Three of Johnson’s touchdowns landed in the hands of redshirt freshman Antwane Wells, who ended the regular season tied with teammate Kris Thornton — who had an 83-yard score of his own Saturday — for the CAA lead in receiving touchdowns with 11.
“I was trying to get his goal of the four touchdowns in one game, but they took us out for the fourth quarter,” Wells said. “We’re always friendly, going back and forth on who gets the most yards, the most touchdowns. It was a good day from both of us.”
Solomon Vanhorse got the Dukes on the board quickly to start the game, returning the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. It was JMU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Sept. 14, 2019, when Devin Ravenel ran back an onside kick attempt.
Vanhorse, who was suspended earlier this season by the team, amassed three touchdowns on the day, including the kickoff. He also reeled in a fade pass from Johnson in the third quarter and pounded in a three-yard score a few minutes later as JMU extended its lead.
“I feel like me catching the ball out of the backfield, he has trust to find me just like he has trust in Antwane, and he has trust in [Kris Thornton],” Vanhorse said of his relationship with Johnson.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti praised the team’s defensive efforts after the Dukes intercepted three passes and forced a fumble.
“We wanted a dominant four-quarter performance and we got it,” he said.
As the postseason arrives, the Dukes (10-1) await the decision on where they will be seeded in the FCS playoffs following their sixth CAA championship in seven years.