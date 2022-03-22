Johnson nets a hat trick to lead STAB past Covenant

Last season was a tough one for the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls soccer team as they finished with a 3-8 record.

Coach Mike Andres' team appears to have put last year’s struggles behind them after opening this season with a pair of shutout victories.

The latest came Tuesday afternoon, when Kymora Johnson netted her second straight hat trick and Sarah Clark added two more goals to lead the Saints to a 6-0 victory over visiting Covenant.

“It’s been amazing,” Johnson said. “Last year was a little rough, so to be able to start the season with two wins and two hat tricks is pretty special.”

After holding possession for most of the first 10 minutes, STAB (2-0) was rewarded on the scoresheet with a goal in the 11th minute on a corner kick. Mary Holland Mason curled a ball into the six yard box that deflected off a Covenant defender. Clark converged on the loose ball and deflected a clearing attempt into the goal for a 1-0 lead.

After the early goal, Covenant’s defense settled down and limited STAB's scoring chances. Goalkeeper Annelise Seiler had three big saves, including a diving stop on a shot from Hailey Couling in the 26th minute to keep it a one-goal game.

Seiler had a great first half, finishing with seven saves to keep Covenant (0-2), which lost six seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, within striking distance.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Johnson extended the Saints' advantage with a rocket from 20 yards out that sailed over the keeper and dipped under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Johnson struck again early in the second half after taking advantage of a turnover at the top of the box. The junior midfielder gained possession, spun away from the defender and ripped one into the net for a 3-0 lead less than a minute into the second half.

In the 63rd minute, STAB stretched the lead to 4-0 as Couling made a great run on the right side and squeezed a shot between the Covenant keeper and the left post for a 4-0 lead.

Johnson found the back of the net again in the 69th minute when she buried another long blast into the goal to complete the hat trick.

Clark put an exclamation point on the Saints' victory with a goal off a header on a corner kick in the final minute for her second goal of the game.

“I think we came into the game wanting to give everything we have,” Clark said. “We worked on corner kicks in practice and we were like, just put yourself in front of the ball and get it in the goal and I think that’s what we did today. It was definitely a team effort and thanks to Mary Holland Mason for those amazing corner kicks, I definitely have to shout her out.”

Hannah Miller had two saves between the pipes to secure the clean sheet for STAB. Seiler had 12 saves in goal for Covenant.

For the Saints, Tuesday’s win is something the hope they can continue to build on.

“This is a crosstown rival and we always want to beat them,” Johnson said. “They’re a good team every year, but it’s motivating and now we’re on to the next one.”

