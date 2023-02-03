MOBILE, Ala. — Thursday’s practice was one of progress for the pair of Virginia standouts readying for Saturday’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

During the final tune-up session for the American squad, Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks made one jaw-dropping reception after the next while cornerback Anthony Johnson was physical and steady in coverage throughout the afternoon.

“I’m just really, really happy for them,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said while standing on the sideline Thursday. Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinki and defensive backs coach Curome Cox all made the trip from Charlottesville to Mobile for Thursday’s workout to see and root on their participating players.

“This is what you dream about,” Elliott said, “having an opportunity to be selected to the Senior Bowl and show out in front of the pro scouts in hopes of improving draft stock, so really, really excited for those guys.”

Wicks said he came into the week searching for consistency from rep-to-rep, and Thursday was a clinic in doing just that.

He caught two touchdowns during the seven-on-seven period, and on the first of those scoring snags, Wicks deployed a stick-nod route and tricked South Alabama cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. into leaning the wrong way. Wicks freed himself up cleanly and Houston quarterback Clayton Tune found the pass-catcher with no one around him in the back of the end zone.

Earlier Thursday, Wicks thrived in the one-on-one drills. He beat Florida State’s Jammie Robinson on a snap from the 5-yard line. Wicks dashed off the line of scrimmage as if he’d run a slant route toward the middle of the field before pivoting on an out concept to haul in a dart of a throw from Tune, leaving Robinson a few steps behind and ultimately reaching the ball past the goal line for a touchdown.

In the same receivers-versus-cornerbacks drill a few reps later, Johnson stymied SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice when TCU quarterback Max Duggan tried to connect with Rice on a corner route toward the back pylon of the orange-painted end zone. Johnson made a break on the ball and deflected the pass.

“I saw it Day 1,” that both Wicks and Johnson were on tracks to become pros, Elliott said.

“Just watching those guys,” Elliott continued, “first of all, you look at their bodies and you can tell they’ve got the physical attributes there. But then when you watch them move around, you just see and you can tell they have that it-factor. And both of them — now they have different skill sets — but both of them have that it-factor.”

Indianapolis Colts assistant Brian Bratton, who is working with the American team’s wide receivers, said as much about Wicks.

“If you look at him,” Bratton said, “he’s a long kid and he’s got great size and it’s just the way he plays. You can watch his film and tell that, so I’m just looking forward to seeing him come out on Saturday, make some of the improvements we’ve tried to work on here and then hopefully watch his NFL career in the future.”

Wicks and Johnson have matched up on a few occasions in drills this week. Wicks had regular battles with Robinson, South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush and Georgia’s Christopher Smith II and Johnson had regular run-ins with Rice, South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson over the last few days, but Saturday will give them fresh foes to square off with when the all-star game kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

“I’m just looking to compete on a big stage with some of these guys,” Johnson said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Elliott said the appearances in Mobile by Wicks and Johnson are achievements UVa can use to its advantage in recruiting.

“You definitely can sell it,” Elliott said, “because the young people and anybody who picks up a ball and plays at a high level and desires to go onto college more times than not wants to go onto the NFL, so this is just an opportunity to show the full spectrum. You can get an unbelievable education. You can play in unbelievable environment at Scott Stadium and be part of an unbelievable institution and then still also have the opportunity to achieve the dream of playing in the NFL.”

Both Wicks and Johnson will alternate wearing jersey number 15 on Saturday as a tribute to Devin Chandler — one of three UVa players along with Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — killed in the tragic shooting on Grounds in November. During practices, Wicks wore Davis’ No. 1 and Johnson wore Perry’s No. 41.

“I just appreciate all the support that we’ve gotten nationally,” Elliott said, “and just for [Senior Bowl executive director] Jim Nagy and all of their administration to even think to do something like that is really cool.”