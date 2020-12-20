Joe Harris carves out major role on a championship contender

A career 42% 3-point shooter, Harris stretches the floor about as well as anyone in the NBA. He’s not only a spot-up shooter, though. Harris makes 54% of his 2-point shot attempts dating back to his rookie season with Cleveland in 2014-15.

The efficiency and shooting prowess make him an ideal starter alongside superstars.

“We call it gravity,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “The defense is always going to gravitate toward him, which opens up space for playmakers. Making shots, that’s even more deadly. He’s a shot-maker, an elite shooter. Shoots a high percentage, but even nights he doesn’t make shots, he creates gravity for his teammates.”

Durant likes Harris’ willingness to run the floor. The two-time NBA champion says the shooter does well to beat defenses down the floor, spotting up from 3-point range and knocking down shots before defenses settle into their halfcourt set.

When Harris attracts attention from the defense and takes pressure off Durant and Irving, it makes Brooklyn’s offense more effective. Other players, such as Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie, also can take scoring pressure of the two marquee players.