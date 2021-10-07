Joe Comer, Anthony Johnson ready for Louisville homecoming

The two defensive backs are constantly messing around with teammates and bringing an infectious energy to the practice field.

“It’s just a bright spot,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Those two kids, AJ and Joe, they kind of come as a team, like a superhero tandem. They travel together, and they’re just always smiling or laughing or elbowing one another or there’s some side dialogue happening and giggling. They’re just fun to be around.”

The superhero comparison applies well to Comer. As a kid, he loved Spiderman. The web-shooting superhero sparked his desire to learn how to do a backflip, and he mastered the task when he was six years old.

“I used to watch like X-Men and Spiderman,” Comer said. “I was a big Spiderman fan, so I used to watch how he flipped off walls and stuff. I used to go outside and like try to run up a tree and just do a backflip, and I kept doing it until I did it.”

Shockingly, Comer said there weren’t any injuries during the process of learning how to backflip. It came easily to him.