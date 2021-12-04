JMU rolls past Southeastern Louisiana to set up quarterfinal showdown with Montana

HARRISONBURG — With 4:34 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's second-round FCS playoff matchup between James Madison and Southeastern Louisiana, the Lions trailed by only a score in what appeared to be a competitive matchup.

The Dukes had other plans.

JMU’s defense forced three turnovers by Walter Payton Award finalist Cole Kelley — two interceptions and a fumble — that put the Dukes in prime field position and propelled them to a 25-point halftime advantage. In total, the Dukes put 24 points on the board in the pivotal second quarter while only possessing the ball for 2:59.

The Dukes continued to dominate in the second half, rolling to a 59-20 win over the visiting Lions.

JMU advances to play sixth-seeded Montana, who defeated Eastern Washington 57-41 on Friday, in next week's FCS quarterfinals.

“That was a great team win,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “The game started, and they made a few plays. I figured that would happen with the break that we had, but we took it over physically and got to the quarterback a number of times.”