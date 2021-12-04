JMU rolls past Southeastern Louisiana to set up quarterfinal showdown with Montana

HARRISONBURG — With 4:34 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's second-round FCS playoff matchup between James Madison and Southeastern Louisiana, the Lions trailed by only a score in what appeared to be a competitive matchup.
The Dukes had other plans.
JMU’s defense forced three turnovers by Walter Payton Award finalist Cole Kelley — two interceptions and a fumble — that put the Dukes in prime field position and propelled them to a 25-point halftime advantage. In total, the Dukes put 24 points on the board in the pivotal second quarter while only possessing the ball for 2:59.
The Dukes continued to dominate in the second half, rolling to a 59-20 win over the visiting Lions.
JMU advances to play sixth-seeded Montana, who defeated Eastern Washington 57-41 on Friday, in next week's FCS quarterfinals.
“That was a great team win,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “The game started, and they made a few plays. I figured that would happen with the break that we had, but we took it over physically and got to the quarterback a number of times.”
JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson made the most of the playoff stage, slinging the ball for 321 yards and five passing touchdowns, bringing his season total up to 37. Johnson — who also is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award — also rushed for a 35-yard touchdown.
Redshirt freshman Antwane Wells reeled in three touchdown catches, setting a JMU record for a postseason game. Wells and Kris Thornton continued their friendly competition to one-up each other, with Wells racking up 123 receiving yards to Thornton’s 72 yards and a score of his own.
“We really just told our receivers, ‘Hey, let’s run by these guys. We’re faster than them,’” Johnson said of Saturday’s passing attack.
Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey dominated the game defensively, recording a strip sack and two interceptions, including a pick-six to open the second half and break the game open even further. Tucker-Dorsey’s three caused turnovers resulted in 17 points for the Dukes, who capitalized off SLU’s mistakes all day.
JMU scored on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter, with two coming after turnovers.
“That was a crazy transition. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything like that, so it was a real good boost for us,” Tucker-Dorsey said of how defense set up the Dukes for touchdowns.
Overall, JMU won the turnover battle 5-1 on Saturday.
SLU head coach Frank Scelfo praised the Dukes for a complete team effort.
“Congratulations to JMU; I thought they did a heck of a job on both sides of the football and special teams,” Scelfo said. “When you get into a game, and you get this far into the playoffs, then you’re going to face some really good football teams, and they’re a really good football team.”
Next week’s matchup with Montana pits the Dukes' No. 4 scoring offense against a Montana team that has allowed only 13 points per game this season, second-best in the FCS.
“I know they have a really good defense," Johnson said. "I’m looking forward to the challenge.”