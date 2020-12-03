JMU hands Virginia women's basketball team its third straight loss

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s quest for its first win of the season continues.

Visiting James Madison held off a furious comeback attempt from the Cavaliers in the second half to pick up a 71-67 victory on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss.

Like it did in its previous game against East Carolina, the Wahoos fell behind by double digits but managed to claw back into contention. But the final result was the same — a narrow loss.

Virginia coach Tina Thompson was proud of her team’s fight but hopes the Cavaliers can find a way to avoid having to rally from big deficits.

“I love that about us,” Thompson said of her team’s refusal to give up. “We just need to start the game that way. We’re not starting the game the way that we should, so that the effort and intensity that we have — when we’re climbing out of a hole — it’s something that we need to have consistently through the game.”

After a competitive first quarter that ended with Virginia narrowly leading 13-12, JMU took command late in the second quarter by going on a 15-2 run over the final 4:22 of the first half to take a 36-28 lead into the break.