JMU hands Virginia women's basketball team its third straight loss

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s quest for its first win of the season continues.
Visiting James Madison held off a furious comeback attempt from the Cavaliers in the second half to pick up a 71-67 victory on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss.
Like it did in its previous game against East Carolina, the Wahoos fell behind by double digits but managed to claw back into contention. But the final result was the same — a narrow loss.
Virginia coach Tina Thompson was proud of her team’s fight but hopes the Cavaliers can find a way to avoid having to rally from big deficits.
“I love that about us,” Thompson said of her team’s refusal to give up. “We just need to start the game that way. We’re not starting the game the way that we should, so that the effort and intensity that we have — when we’re climbing out of a hole — it’s something that we need to have consistently through the game.”
After a competitive first quarter that ended with Virginia narrowly leading 13-12, JMU took command late in the second quarter by going on a 15-2 run over the final 4:22 of the first half to take a 36-28 lead into the break.
The Dukes continued to roll after halftime. A Jamia Hazell 3-pointer with 6:28 to go in the third quarter capped an 8-0 JMU run and gave the Dukes a commanding 46-29 lead.
Virginia used a 7-0 run late in the third quarter to pull within single digits, but Hazell hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the stanza to send JMU to the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead.
The Wahoos rallied in the fourth quarter and were able to get within one poession on an Amandine Toi 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, but Kiki Jefferson sank a free throw with four seconds to go to clinch the win for the Dukes.
Toi scored 17 points to lead four Cavaliers in double figures. Carole Miller also had a solid out for UVa, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Meg Jefferson finished 7-for-9 from the field in her 14-point effort, while Kaydan Lawson chipped in 12 points for the Wahoos.
Hazell scored 16 points to lead JMU. Kiki Jefferson added 14 points, while Stephanie Ouderkirk tallied 10 for the Dukes. Brianna Tinsley, who began her college career at Virginia before transferring to JMU, finished with nine points in her return to John Paul Jones Arena. Anne Francoise came one point shy of a double-double, tallying nine points and 10 rebounds.
Francoise’s double-digit rebounding effort led a big night on the glass for James Madison, which out-rebounded Virginia 38-29. The Dukes pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, which helped lead to 15 second-chance points.
“We just had a tough time keeping JMU off the boards and they offensively rebounded incredibly,” Thompson said. “Any time you give up 20 offensive rebounds, it is going to be really tough to combat that.”
Virginia returns to action on Sunday when it travels to George Washington. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. and air on ESPN+. The Cavaliers hope a solid effort from the start will lead to their first win of the season.
“We need to start putting everything together,” Miller said. “Like we’ll talk about something that we need to start doing better on in practice, then we’ll get to the game and maybe like slack off in something else. So, I feel like once you put all the pieces together and do them consistently, we’ll stop having these offensive humps or defensive lull and stop having to fight from behind so much.”
