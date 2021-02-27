JMU football team overcomes slow start to top Robert Morris

HARRISONBURG — It was a far cry from the 66-point blowout when the teams first met in 2018, but the James Madison football team overcame a sloppy first half to defeat Robert Morris, 36-16, on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The game was tied at 16-16 after 30 minutes of play, but the Dukes (2-0) dominated the second half on both sides of the ball, scoring 20 unanswered points to seal the win. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said his team did not come into the game with the right mindset.

“You can’t be complacent,” he said. “You can’t be more worried about how you look in pregame warmups or what color shoes you’re wearing. We can’t think we’re unbeatable, because we’re not. There are a lot of teams in America that can beat us if we don’t have the right mindset.”

On JMU's first drive, quarterback Cole Johnson missed on a pair of throws, leading to a punt, something the Dukes only did once during their blowout win over Morehead State last week.

Despite the lack of live game reps, JMU senior Harry O’Kelly delivered a nice punt that pinned the Colonials on the 1-yard line. On a subsequent play, a botched snap sailed through Robert Morris’ quarterback George Martin’s hands, over his head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give JMU the early 2-0 lead.