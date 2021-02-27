JMU football team overcomes slow start to top Robert Morris

HARRISONBURG — It was a far cry from the 66-point blowout when the teams first met in 2018, but the James Madison football team overcame a sloppy first half to defeat Robert Morris, 36-16, on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The game was tied at 16-16 after 30 minutes of play, but the Dukes (2-0) dominated the second half on both sides of the ball, scoring 20 unanswered points to seal the win. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said his team did not come into the game with the right mindset.
“You can’t be complacent,” he said. “You can’t be more worried about how you look in pregame warmups or what color shoes you’re wearing. We can’t think we’re unbeatable, because we’re not. There are a lot of teams in America that can beat us if we don’t have the right mindset.”
On JMU's first drive, quarterback Cole Johnson missed on a pair of throws, leading to a punt, something the Dukes only did once during their blowout win over Morehead State last week.
Despite the lack of live game reps, JMU senior Harry O’Kelly delivered a nice punt that pinned the Colonials on the 1-yard line. On a subsequent play, a botched snap sailed through Robert Morris’ quarterback George Martin’s hands, over his head and out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give JMU the early 2-0 lead.
The Dukes' offense struggled throughout the first quarter. The worst of the struggles came from Johnson, who threw a pair of interceptions that resulted in a field goal and a touchdown for Robert Morris and a 9-2 hole for JMU.
“We were sleepwalking early in the game,” Cignetti said.
The first sign of life for JMU’s offense came halfway through the second quarter, when a kick catch interference penalty from Robert Morris allowed the Dukes to start the drive deep in enemy territory. On the next play, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton sprinted by the defenders on a wheel route and roped in Johnson’s pass for a 33-yard touchdown.
After sitting out the entire 2019 season after transferring from VMI, Thornton hauled in his second touchdown reception in as many weeks.
“I’ve been itching to play so it feels good to be back out, and being used in the offense,” Thornton said.
Robert Morris responded on the following drive with a long touchdown of its own. Tight end Jerry Hanks Jr. reeled in a one-handed catch for a 37-yard touchdown to put the Colonials back on top by a score.
With 4:17 remaining in the second quarter, Johnson threw up a contested deep-ball that was picked off by Robert Morris safety Jacob White, the Dukes' third interception of the half. With Johnson struggling, Cignetti said he considered a change at quarterback but decided to see how Johnson finished out the half.
“I was close to putting Gage [Maloney] in at the end of the first half,” Cignetti said. “[Offensive coordinator] Shane [Montgomery] talked about it a little bit, and where we got the ball and the situation with two minutes before the half, we thought it was really wise to stay with Cole.”
The decision turned out to be the correct one.
Johnson led a 60-second scoring drive that was capped off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to freshman Antwane Wells Jr. to even the game going into the half.
“That was big to go into halftime with momentum,” Cignetti said. “That’s always a really critical time in a football game, so good things happened for us in those spans.”
Cignetti said his team was fortunate to be in a tied game at the half and needed to step up in the second half and play to its potential.
“You’re lucky when you’re down 0-3 in the turnover ratio that you’re tied at the half and not down 24-0,” he said.
Cignetti's halftime message was clearly received by his team. JMU dominated the second half, outscoring Robert Morris 20-0 over the final two quarters.
After the Dukes’ rushing crew was held to only 80 yards in the first half, they got going in second half when Percy Agyei-Obese pounded the ball in for a 7-yard score to give JMU the lead for good.
From there, the Dukes took firm control of the game.
On the ensuing possession, a big hit from JMU linebacker MJ Hampton forced a fumble, which Hampton recovered, leading to an Ethan Ratke field goal to put JMU up 26-16.
As Robert Morris managed to muster only 24 yards of total offense in the second half, another field goal by Ratke and a second touchdown for Agyei-Obese with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter sealed the game for the Dukes.
Agyei-Obese finished with 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns for JMU, while Johnson threw for 198 yards on 17-for-24 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Cignitti feels Saturday's win presents a learning opportunity for his team as it turns its attention to Colonial Athletic Association play, which begins next week at Elon.
“At the end of the day when I reflect on this game, it may be the best thing that’s ever happened to us,” Cignetti said. “It’s a wake-up call.”