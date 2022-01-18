Jimmy Wills explains his decision to step down as Blue Ridge football coach

ST. GEORGE — Jimmy Wills has always been a players' coach.

He formed relationships with his team, both individually and collectively, all the while teaching them life lessons at Blue Ridge School.

Wills recently stepped down as coach of the Barons program after a successful run that included a pair of Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state playoff appearances.

“The decision really had nothing to do with football,” Wills said. “We have a great group of young men and a strong core group of players returning next year. This group will have a great chance of competing for a state title next year. It was a very tough decision.”

Wills said he decided to hang up his whistle as the Barons coach just before Christmas after all the students had left for the annual holiday break. He said it was important to him to meet with the team when the players returned to campus before making it official so he could meet with all of them in person.

“My meeting with my team was private, so I will not speak as to the content or the reactions,” Wills said. “I will tell you that I made sure they knew I loved them and that I would still be there for each of them if needed.”

Wills has been a fixture in the Blue Ridge football program for the past several years. He served as offensive coordinator for the Barons in 2016 before taking over the program in 2018. The team won the 2016 state title and reached the championship game again in 2019 with Wills at the helm.

The veteran coach posted an 18-12 record as head coach at Blue Ridge, including a 6-3 mark in 2021 after missing the previous season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The best memories though will be of the people involved with our football program,” Wills said. “I have been blessed to work with some really great coaches, players and staff members during my time at Blue Ridge. The relationships you develop and the friendships that come from that will last a lifetime. All of our players have gone on to college and many of them have been able to pursue their dreams of playing college football. That is arguably our greatest accomplishment.”

Blue Ridge will always hold a special place in Wills' heart. Both of his sons, Tyler and Ryan, graduated from the school and several players he coached have moved on to play college football, including Andy Nwaoko (Boise State), Sammy Fort (North Dakota), Xavier Kane (Campbell) and Jahlil Puryear (Hampton).

“Jimmy’s love for football is evident at every practice and at every game,” Blue Ridge athletic director Parker Kirwan said in a release. “He is just as comfortable working with our highest caliber players as he is with students who have never played the sport. Jimmy has been a fixture of Blue Ridge School for many years and we thank him for his dedication to the program.”

Blue Ridge headmaster Trip Darrin agreed.

“Jimmy Willis has had a strong record as head coach of the Blue Ridge football team,” Darrin said in a release. “Most importantly, Coach Wills has taught character through the sport of football. Blue Ridge boys have learned respect, the value of hard work, integrity, and honor through playing for Coach Wills. I wish Jimmy Wills all the best in his next venture and extend my deepest gratitude for his commitment to the Blue Ridge football program these last six years.”

Another thing that stands out for Wills from his tenure at Blue Ridge is the relationships he forged with his staff.

“My coaching staff at Blue Ridge was special and one of the strengths of our program,” he said. “Each individual coach has unique qualities that would make all of them excellent candidates for any coaching position. I feel that we have left a strong foundation for the next head coach. We have a great group of young men and a strong core group of players returning next season.”

Kirwan said the school has already embarked on a search for a new football coach and hopes to have one in place as soon as possible.

As for Wills, he can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I am not sure what the next step for me will be,” he said. “I can tell you that I will explore all my options and that I am excited to see what the future holds. As for now, I’m looking forward to figuring out what the future looks like while spending more time with my family and friends.”

