ORANGE — For nearly a quarter century, Jesse Lohr has been a part of the Orange County football program.

From being a ball boy to a becoming a player and eventually the head coach, Lohr has called the sidelines at Porterfield Park home for half of his life.

That time came to an end this week when the 47-year-old head coach resigned from his post as Orange County head football coach after eight seasons.

“It really was something that I had foreseen coming,” Lohr said of the decision. “It was something just recently that I thought it was time to step aside and spend more time watching my daughter play high school softball and staying close with family. My parents are getting up there in age and I wanted to be there for them.”

The decision marked the end of an impressive tenure for Lohr at Orange County.

His love affair with football started at the age of 10, when he served as the ball boy for Hornets football games. That up-close exposure to the program only broadened his desire to be a part of the sport.

“I knew from a really young age that this was something I potentially wanted to do,” Lohr said. “I thought the coaches were rock stars. I always wanted to be a really good player, but there was something that I saw from the coaches that really added to that.”

Lohr played four years for Orange in the early 1990s, helping the Hornets reach the VHSL state championship game in 1992 as the team’s quarterback.

After playing college football at Ferrum and Bridgewater, Lohr returned to Orange to give back to the community that had meant so much to him. He spent two years as the middle school coach before move up to the junior varsity level for three years.

“I was coaching youth sports in high school and that really sparked the interest in coaching,” Lohr said. “I coached within the organization and got a chance to go off to play college sports and realized coaching was something that was something that was really important to me.”

The veteran coach has spent 19 years with the varsity program at Orange County in some capacity, including the last eight as the head whistle. During his tenure, he’s guided the Hornets to a 41-35 record, including an 8-2 mark and a berth in the VHSL Class 4 regional quarterfinals last fall.

“This has kind of been the job that I’ve wanted for some time here,” Lohr said. “To coach from your home school has been an honor. This is something that’s kind of hard to step away from something you love to do. It’s an honor to stand on the same sidelines as some of the great coaches here. It’s been an honor and something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

Orange County athletic director Michael Neeley praised Lohr for his commitment to the program over the years and its continued growth.

“Orange County High School is grateful for his dedication to our student-athletes, as evidenced by the many Hornet football players that matriculated to play in college,” Neeley said in a written statement. “Coach Lohr displayed great passion for the game and placed just as much value on instilling life-long skills in our athletes, such as leadership, compassion, perseverance and commitment. OCHS would like to than Coach Lohr for his years of dedication and service.”

Lohr recently informed his players of his decision to step away.

“They were surprised, possibly confused," Lohr said, "but I think they ultimately understood where I was coming from over time.”

Coaching those players and leading the football program he grew up rooting for are memories Lohr will treasure as he moves into the next phase of his life.

“The orange and blue and Friday nights at Porterfield Park are special memories for me,” Lohr said. “The kids and responsibilities that have been trusted in me have meant so much to me, but I look forward to spending time with my family. Change is inevitable, but this chapter will be one I always hold dear to my heart.”

That next phase starts now. Instead of working on offseason conditioning and weightlifting, Lohr can now spend more time with his family. The added time allows him to watch his daughter, Jordyn, play softball at The Miller School, and spend more time with his parents.

Lohr is not closing the door on potentially returning to the sidelines at some point down the road, but for now, he’s pleased with the direction of the Orange County football program as he departs.

“I feel like we’re in a good place to where the future could be bright,” Lohr said. “I think there is some good young, exuberant talent that are going to have a chance to have a say moving forward. I think the program is in a much better place than when I took over, being competitive year in and year out. The expectations are playoffs moving forward. I’ve been very proud.”