Jelani Woods shows off his skill and coachability at UVa football pro day

He has the necessary size and strength to go along with a dynamic knack for catching the football.

NFL talent-evaluators likely already knew the basics when they descended on Charlottesville on Wednesday afternoon to learn more about Virginia tight end Jelani Woods during the Cavaliers’ pro day at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

But, more importantly, Woods displayed — at least for the few tight ends coaches from different clubs across the league who attended and charted his every move — a trait that cannot be measured by a stopwatch.

He was coachable.

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and New York Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton took turns instructing as they put Woods through a gauntlet of tight end-specific requests and coached the 6-foot-7, soon-to-be NFL Draft pick along the way.

“It was great,” Woods said, “because it was like being in the NFL for real. That’s how it goes. Most of the coaches [here] I had meetings with before coming out here and they told me how it was going to be, so I came prepared and ready to work.”

When Woods was catching passes, between his routes he’d find Wells and Middleton and they’d give him exactly what they wanted to see.

Woods’ quarterback on Wednesday was Richmond signal-caller Joe Mancuso, and Woods caught every pass except one. He dropped one slightly low-thrown ball on a slant pattern in the end zone, and as the throwing session was wrapping up, Wells told Woods to run it again and gave him a teaching point before Woods lined up one more time.

When Mancuso fired the slant again, Woods caught it beyond the goal line and then jogged back toward Wells who waiting to give the tight end a high-five.

“He was telling me, ‘Just finish,’” Woods said. “He said I ran a good route, but make sure I finish the play whether the ball is good or not. And he said, ‘You don’t get many opportunities in the NFL, so make sure you maximize on every opportunity.’”

Woods continued to listen even as the lengthy workout went on and on, and more sweat rolled off his forehead.

Middleton was leading blocking drills with Woods and UVa offensive linemen Chris Glaser and Ryan Nelson, and Woods was attentive and asked questions as Middleton explained what Woods and the offensive linemen had to do.

He aced the testing portion of the event, too, following up his stellar performance during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis where Woods set a tight end-best mark of 24 bench-press reps and had the second fastest 40-yard dash time (4.61) of any player at his position. On Wednesday, he had a 6.78 showing in the three-cone drill and a 4.20 pro-agility shuttle run to go along with a 10-9 broad jump and 37.5-inch vertical. All those numbers bested what any tight end did in Indy.

“Today went excellent,” Woods said. “I outdid the numbers I wanted to do, had great responses from all the coaches and so I feel like today went great.”

Woods wasn’t the only one of the 13 Cavaliers to leave pro day feeling that way.

Safety Joey Blount clocked in with an unofficial 4.38 40-yard dash time. He had nine interceptions during his career with the Hoos and earned an invite to the Hula Bowl, an All-Star event in Orlando where he recorded the game-winning interception, ahead of departing for Austin, Texas and ROI Sports Performance, where he trained in preparation for the pro day.

“Scouts were very impressed,” Blount said. “I turned a lot of heads and answered a lot of questions, question marks on my name and they’re very excited to see where I go. Some of them said that I made some money today and I’d have the opportunity to be drafted.”

Defensive lineman Mandy Alonso banged out 33 powerful reps on the bench press as his teammates cheered him on. Alonso’s 33 reps were more reps than any player had at the NFL Combine.

“I’m all right with it,” Alonso said with a smile. “I wanted to get 40, but that bench press felt a little heavier. I’m happy with 33.”

The bench press was the only test Alonso, who is rehabbing from an offseason surgery, could take part in. He said he’s hoping to be recovered by the early summer and then earn an NFL chance.

Wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry said he thought all the Cavaliers benefitted from taking part in the pro day alongside Woods. After his eye-popping effort at the NFL Combine and his three-catch, 30-yard, one-touchdown game at the East-West Shrine Bowl, representatives from 31 NFL teams attended UVa’s pro day.

Henry ran routes with Woods and showed off his speed while hauling in passes from Mancuso. The Spiders quarterback said UVa needed someone to throw and he was happy to jump on the extra chance to get in front of scouts with so many there to see Woods.

“That was huge for me,” Mancuso said. “Even though they’re here looking at Jelani, it’s huge to get looked at and my mindset is, it just takes one [team] to like me. And then Jelani is such a big target that he’s not hard to miss.”

Woods said he wanted to keep building on what he already accomplished earlier in the pre-draft process. In the coming days, he’ll take part in private workouts and visits with multiple NFL teams.

“Everything I did at the Combine wasn’t a fluke,” Woods said. “I just wanted to back up what I did and keep progressing as I go.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.