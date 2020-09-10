Jefferson District unveils tentative spring football schedules

The Matt Hicks era begins at Monticello as the Mustangs travel to Crozet to take on rival Western Albemarle. In last season's matchup, MHS quarterback Malachi Fields, a Virginia commit, scored on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line in overtime to secure the win. Western Albemarle returns running back Austin Shifflett, who just missed out on his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season last fall. Coach Ed Redmond’s team was young up front last season and a year of experience should help as the Warriors bring in a new quarterback.

Albemarle will start the 2020-21 campaign at home against Orange County. After a tough start to the 2019 season, Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team finished the season strong. Quarterback Jacob King and running back Ebenezer McCarthy were pressed into duty early but both finished the season strong and should be primed for big production this year. Orange County just missed out on the playoffs last season and must fill the void left by star running back Jaylen Alexander. Paul Porier and Douglas Newsome are key playmakers for Coach Jesse Lohr to build around.