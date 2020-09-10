Jefferson District programs putting emphasis on district games in 2020-21

While the schedules are taking shape, guidelines for spectators at contests is still unknown.

“We do not know and it would be very difficult to predict what the capacity allowances for events may be four months into the future,” Pearman said. “We will follow the guidelines established by our local, state and national leaders as far as what we are able to offer in terms of admissions for spectators.”

Pearman said throughout the process, support from the entire school community has been overwhelming.

“Our coaches' feedback has been very positive,” he said. “They, like our students, seem excited to have the prospect of a season to look forward to.”

While fans, coaches and athletes count down the days to a possible return to high school athletics, local athletic directors are optimistic.

“The important thing to remember is that we are still planning somewhat or the unknown, as things could change as much in the next four months as they have in the last four,” Pearman said. “Our goal remains to provide VHSL athletics and activity opportunities for our students in a safe environment. It may not look like what we’re accustomed to, and we collectively need to understand and accept that in our present times.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.