Jefferson District programs putting emphasis on district games in 2020-21

Traditionally, high school schedules are ironed out well in advance to allow coaches and athletic directors ample time to prepare before games start.
The 2020-21 schedule will not follow that same blueprint because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced local athletic directors to scrap previous schedules and create new ones that fit under the Virginia High School League’s new condensed season format.
Just days after the VHSL released proposed guidelines for the 2020-21 athletic year, Jefferson District athletic directors gathered to get a head start on a new schedule.
“We are at a starting point, not an ending point,” Monticello High School athletic director Matthew Pearman said. “There are many steps to this progress. We did decide that it was in our collective best interest to make scheduling within the Jefferson District a priority.”
Under the VHSL’s proposed 2020-21 athletic plan, teams will play approximately 60% of their traditional regular season schedule. For example, football is limited to six games, while basketball will hold 14 contests.
In addition, the schedule allows for a modified playoff structure for regional and state playoffs across the board. Teams that don’t qualify for postseason play are allowed to play one additional game within the regional playoff window.
“The biggest challenges aren’t necessarily in the schedule itself, rather in the logistics and operations of 10 months worth of athletics and activities in a six-month window,” Pearman said. “District schedules are a priority as we work on scheduling within the VHSL’s condensed schedule plan. The gates are not a concern at this point. The safety of our students, staff and community are.”
With just seven teams currently in the Jefferson District, coordinating the schedules was rather straightforward.
For example, in football each Jefferson District team will play one another in the regular season to fill out the schedule, but the first two games will not have its typical Friday night backdrop.
“Presently, we are planning on the Monday/Saturday/Friday opening weeks,” Pearman said. “We will finalize these plans after the VHSL’s Executive Committee meets on Sept. 17.”
For the remainder of the other sports, there will be some additional flexibility with regards to scheduling.
“For other sports with varying contest limits, there may be an unbalanced district schedule,” Pearman said. “We are working to ensure everyone can play each other once, with additional dates prioritizing local matchups such as Albemarle County Schools or Louisa/Orange, for example.”
While the schedules are taking shape, guidelines for spectators at contests is still unknown.
“We do not know and it would be very difficult to predict what the capacity allowances for events may be four months into the future,” Pearman said. “We will follow the guidelines established by our local, state and national leaders as far as what we are able to offer in terms of admissions for spectators.”
Pearman said throughout the process, support from the entire school community has been overwhelming.
“Our coaches' feedback has been very positive,” he said. “They, like our students, seem excited to have the prospect of a season to look forward to.”
While fans, coaches and athletes count down the days to a possible return to high school athletics, local athletic directors are optimistic.
“The important thing to remember is that we are still planning somewhat or the unknown, as things could change as much in the next four months as they have in the last four,” Pearman said. “Our goal remains to provide VHSL athletics and activity opportunities for our students in a safe environment. It may not look like what we’re accustomed to, and we collectively need to understand and accept that in our present times.”
