Jeff Woody has never been afraid of a challenge.

Whether it’s taking over a rebuilding high school football program or building off the success of championship programs, the veteran high school football coach has spent the past two decades constructing a playbook of success, both on the field and in the classroom.

Woody started the next chapter of his coaching journey Thursday afternoon when he was officially named the new head football coach at Charlottesville High School.

“I want to be at Charlottesville High School,” Woody said. "I love the opportunity. I love the challenge. I want to make Charlottesville, the beautiful city, relevant, and it is. There are a lot of good schools in this area that have made their presence felt, but I want Charlottesville to make their presence felt. I want to get here and I want to hang pictures on the wall here. If you hang a picture on the wall, that means you win a championship. Getting in here and rubbing shoulders and figuring out who people are and earning their respect and it’s that family, that brethrenship that we have to establish.”

The 43-year-old’s coaching resume speaks for itself.

Woody has a career record of 158-53 in 18 overall seasons at Brookville, Monticello and E.C. Glass. Woody’s programs have reached the postseason 15 times and won two Virginia High School League state championships.

His coaching career began in Lynchburg, where he took his first coaching job at his alma mater, Brookville. The Bees posted an 81-22 record and won two state championships in his eight seasons in charge. They qualified for the postseason each season that Woody was there.

In 2013, Woody and his family moved to Central Virginia and he took the head coaching job at Monticello. In the two years Woody was the head coach, the Mustangs went 19-5 and made the playoffs both seasons. After his second season at Monticello, Woody decided to become the head coach at E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.

After going 1-9 in Woody's first season, the Hilltoppers reached the playoffs in seven of the next eight seasons, including a trip to the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals this past fall. He finished his time at E.C. Glass with a 58-26 record, including a 12-2-mark last season.

But Central Virginia has always held a special place in the hearts of Woody and his family. His wife works at the University of Virginia Medical Center and the Woody family lives a short walk from Thomas G. Theodose Stadium. His children attend school at Charlottesville’s Waldorf School in Pen Park, just a stone’s throw from CHS.

“It’s home,” Woody said. “It’s right next to my house. I’ve been looking at this job for a long time. I know my kids are in the area and they will eventually go to Charlottesville High School. I’ve got three kids, they’re 13, 10 and 7 and they’re right next door to their high school experience.”

Another intriguing aspect of the CHS job is the opportunity to rebuild a program. After being a perennial playoff contender for most of the 2010s, the Black Knights program has fallen on tough times recently. Since 2017, Charlottesville hasn’t had a winning season and has lost 39 of its past 46 games.

“I love the opportunity, the challenge. Of course I’m excited,” Woody said. “There are a lot of good athletes here and there are a lot of good coaches here, and there’s a lot of want-to here and all it takes is for a seed to be planted, put some fertilizer on it and we can roll.”

CHS athletic director Andy Jones said he interviewed several great candidates for the position, but Woody really stood out from the rest.

“We had great candidates,” Jones said. “We were happy with all the candidates that came in and interviewed, but what we have with him is a guy with experience. A guy that has turned some programs around. What he did at E.C. Glass was really impressive and when we look at E.C. Glass, it’s very similar demographic to us. It’s really most comparable to Charlottesville High School out of any school that I’ve been to it, so it was the perfect fit.”

Woody’s familiarity with the area, especially Charlottesville, was an added bonus

“He’s a guy that’s been out there,” Jones said. “You see him out in the community. You see him at his kid’s little league games, he’s at the parks and rec games, he knows the families already in Charlottesville City and that goes a long way. Someone that has the resume that he has in the coaching world, but also knows the community, knows the families, it goes a long way. Just walking the hallways for five minutes with him, you could tell the connections he already has, and that going to get the excitement going around football here.”

Another thing that attracted Woody to the position was the overwhelming support he’s seen from the CHS administration for the entire study body at the school, both academically and athletically.

“You surround yourself with good people, that’s why I’m here,” he said. “I’ve witnessed good people. It’s not necessarily the players that are the good people, but the community that supports it. It’s the village that raises the child. It’s the faculty, it’s the academics aspect of it. The push for making good grades and the administration aspect of it that demands excellence, so I see it here. It’s obvious that Charlottesville High School is a good place to be.”

Woody has yet to meet with the team as a whole, but he has hit the ground running trying to touch base with as many potential players as possible as he prepares to kick-start his offseason program.

“I have talked to several coaches on staff and they believe in it,” Woody said. “They’re down for the hustle. We’re ready to go. We’ve got to get to work. I’m a ‘we' type guy. It is buck stops here, but I delegate a lot and I want to put that list of plays on the board and it’s not just what I think, it’s what do you think and all of these coaches, and players as well, will have a say-so, on what makes this program great.”

It's still early in the process, but Woody plans to stick with the basics to achieve success on the gridiron. Offensively, he likes to utilize an up-tempo style that accentuates his players' skill sets.

“I’m going to do what I do and normally what I do is a no-huddle offense, but I can do that from aspects of running the Wing-T to anything between that and running five wide receivers," Woody said. "I’ve got to put personnel in the right place. I’ve got to see my players before I can tell you what we’re going to run, but I like for it to be fast-paced. I like for it to be tricky. I like for other defensive coordinators to scratch their heads when they see us on film. I want them to have a headache. I want them to stay up late at night watching us on film."

Defensively, Woody utilizes an attacking strategy.

“We’re going to be aggressive,” he said. “We need to block and we need to tackle. That’s first and foremost. If we can block and tackle, those fundamentals, we’re going to be in good shape. Communication is also something that I’m looking forward to. Coaching staff has to communicate, players have to communicate. We’ve got to figure out how we adjust, whether it be on Monday or Friday. We’ve got to figure out who’s who and what’s what, and that’s going to take a minute or two.”

Woody is eager to restore the Black Knights’ to their glory days of success. He wants to build a program that not only the students and administration can be proud of, but the community as a whole.

“It’s going to take some hard work. It’s going to take some hustle, and I’m going to demand that, from my staff, from my players,” Woody said. “It’s not a sometimes thing, it’s an all-the-time thing. It’s also the classroom and in society. The practice field leads to the game field. You’ve got to carry yourself the right way. You’ve got to hold your hands right. You’ve got to hold your shoulders right and you’ve got to work together. Composure when things go great, you’ve got to stay composed and keep your foot on that gas pedal. We’ve just got to make sure we understand that, hey look, here we are and we have an opportunity to represent and we’ve got to make ourselves the best that we can possibly be. The best we can possibly I hope means we can hang pictures on the wall.”

Woody will continue to teach at E.C. Glass for the remainder of the school year, but will be at Charlottesville plenty to meet with players and help coordinate the out-of-season workouts. He plans to meet with the team as a whole soon, and his message will be simple.

“Hey, let’s get to work,” he said. “Let’s hang a picture on the way. Let’s be the best that we can be. Let’s win. I want to win, and winning is not a sometimes thing, it’s what’s important now. Let’s get out what we put in and I look forward to it. It’s going to be a grind, but if you want to win, let’s go. I’m willing to lay mine down for you, lay yours down for me and we’ll be alright.”