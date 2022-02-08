Jayden Gardner's stifling defense on Duke star Paolo Banchero played key role in Cavaliers' win

DURHAM, N.C. – He knew it’d take toughness to defend like he did during Virginia’s stunning win over No. 7 Duke on Monday evening.

After all, Jayden Gardner’s assignment was Duke freshman phenom Paolo Banchero.

But what the Cavaliers’ junior forward didn’t quite measure accurately at the opening tip, he said, was how to properly channel the edge he wanted to play with inside college basketball’s most famed venue — Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“When we got out there on the court,” Gardner, a Durham native, said, “they looked much bigger in person. I was like, ‘I don’t know why, but this dude [Banchero] is big.’ But I go out there and then I get a quick foul, trying to fight for position. So, I was like, ‘OK, I need to adjust to the refs and try some different things.’”

While Gardner regrouped on the bench, Banchero logged six points and appeared to be on track for another scoring-column filled performance. In the first 22 games of his career, Banchero reached double figures, which included a 22-point effort against Kentucky, a 21-point showing against Gonzaga and a 24-point display against Wake Forest.

But, once Gardner checked back in, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound first-year Blue Devils standout became frustrated. Wherever Banchero went, Gardner followed and in the 69-68 victory for the Hoos, they became the first team to hold Banchero to a single-digit scoring total.

He had nine points, and Gardner was the culprit.

“I was just trying to be physical and do what they told me to do with him,” Gardner said, “and I just tried to trust in my coaches and I went out there and executed.”

From the 9:57 mark of the first half until the final minute before halftime, Banchero missed four shots with Gardner challenging each of them.

Gardner coerced Banchero into an offensive foul, too. And then most impressively, after Banchero had nowhere to go when trying to back Gardner down, he dished the ball to Duke guard Trevor Keels, who escaped the rest of the Cavaliers’ defense. He had a wide-open path until Gardner left Banchero to help. Gardner closed the empty space quickly and swatted the layup try away for a block.

“Jayden’s been coming,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “He’s sliding well and obviously he’s strong, himself, so we just tried to give as much help as we could and challenge him to not give [Banchero] open looks.

“There were some breakdowns — had we lost this game and certainly we could’ve — that would’ve really frustrated us, but for the most part, we made them earn their looks. And Jayden, again, made [Banchero] work for his looks, whether it was a few drives or shots.”

In the second half, Banchero didn’t even attempt a shot until his desperation try from 3 following UVa guard Reece Beekman’s game-winner with 1.1 seconds left.

Gardner used his arms and his body to keep Banchero from getting closer to the basket throughout the final 20 minutes, when he tried to drive or score in the post.

“Just be physical with him,” Gardner said of his mindset against Banchero, a projected future lottery pick in the next NBA Draft. “He’s a very gifted player, a very talented scorer. Just wanted to make sure he felt me on the defensive end on the post.”

Duke center Mark Williams said Gardner was physical from the beginning of the game through the end of it.

“He played pretty well,” Williams said.

Gardner said he benefited from fellow UVa forward Kadin Shedrick’s help down low at times, too.

“Having Kadin trap was huge,” Gardner said. “And then there were times we were isolated one-on-one and I had to make a play, but really just solid team defense tonight.”

Said Bennett: “[Banchero] is so talented, you can see that. But again, the game doesn’t change and you make them shoot contested shots and you work to get good shots.”

And Gardner’s play on the other end of the floor was solid again, as he reached double figures for the 19th time this campaign. He had a game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and the block.

He scored with his usual mix of easy buckets near the rim and mid-range jumpers.

“He was locked in on both ends tonight, I feel like,” Beekman said. “And when he’s locked in, he’s a different player. Seeing him go to work on this big stage, I’m happy for him.”

Said Williams: “He was pretty physical… and then he hit a lot of shots in that mid-post, especially when we went to that zone [in the second half].”

For Gardner, who was born at nearby Duke Hospital, which sits less than a mile from Cameron, the all-around effort, he said, is one he’ll remember.

“This is the whole cake,” he said. “This is everything. I was born in Durham. I used to come here, I used to go to Duke games. This, in front of my family, can’t get anything better than this.”

