Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark spent offseason fine-tuning specific parts of their games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayden Gardner was strategic in his plan for the offseason.

The Virginia forward, a fifth-year senior now preparing for his second season with the Cavaliers, wanted to stretch his shooting range to become more efficient from 3 without sacrificing one of the strengths he displayed during his initial campaign with the Hoos.

“My mid-range [jumper] is cash. Like always,” Gardner said with a grin earlier this week at the ACC Tipoff.

In 2021-22, Gardner’s 50.1% shooting rate from the field was the seventh best in the league. His 15.34 points per game were the 12th most in the ACC, and while at times he found ways to rack up second-chance points or finish on opportunities close to the rim, his 8-to-10-to-12-foot jump shot was almost indefensible.

Whether or not opponents suspected him to fire from the elbow or on the baseline inside the 3-point line, he didn’t hesitate to take those shots. And usually, those attempts went in, like when he tallied 26 points in a home win over Georgia Tech or 17 on the road in UVa’s upset victory at Duke.

“So, when I was working in the summertime to expand my range,” Gardner said, “I just made sure I didn’t forget about the mid-range, because sometimes my 3 gets really good, but then my mid-range will lack because I’m putting too much arc on it. So, it’s trying to focus on both at the same capacity, so I don’t lose that mid-range shot.”

Gardner, who began his career at East Carolina, is a lifetime 24% shooter from 3. And he isn’t the only one that kept a particular concentration since last season ended, either.

Fifth-year senior guard Kihei Clark said he’d like for the Cavaliers to return to the NCAA Tournament in his last-go around with the program after missing out last season, and added that in order to be at his best for the team this winter he needed to find where he could enhance his consistency.

“And individually, it’s taking care of the ball, leading and little things like that,” Clark said.

A year ago, he turned the ball over three or four times in 13 games, which he said is too many, but after reviewing those giveaways, he senses those mistakes are correctable.

“It was a lot of jumping in the air to pass,” Clark said, “or certain, little mishaps with the ball. So, I’m trying to play off [guard Reece Beekman] a lot more to be under control, and that’ll help me negate those [turnovers].”

Both Gardner and Clark said as a team, the Cavaliers have grown defensively since last season.

Clark said it’s a natural progression because his teammates have gained a year of experience in the system under their belts that they didn’t have at this time last year.

Gardner said he now knows two characteristics needed to be good within the defense.

“It’s giving multiple efforts, and vision,” he said. “Those are the top two things in the Pack Line, because when something breaks down, you need to be able to help your teammate and then when you break down, it’s being able to not give up on the play and then make another effort. Then, it’s also having vision on the court to help out with ball screens and away screens.”

UVa holds its Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday afternoon and opens its regular season on Nov. 7 against North Carolina Central.