Jay Huff sparks Virginia to win at Boston College

Some days, when the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the floor, it turns out to be Jay Huff’s day. Some games, the 7-foot center looks like the most unstoppable force in the ACC on both ends.

Saturday was one of those days.

The big man scored Virginia’s first two points of the game and didn’t let up throughout the afternoon, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to lead the Wahoos to a 61-49 victory over Boston College.

When Huff was on the floor, the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-0 ACC) outscored the Eagles (2-9, 0-5 ACC) by 30 points.

Virginia started the road game strong, jumping out to a 13-5 lead in the first six minutes. The offense was clicking as Sam Hauser, Huff and Trey Murphy combined for the squad’s first 13 points. Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark acted as facilitators to set up the offense.

After a Huff free throw put UVa up 13-5, the Cavaliers went ice cold.

They started missing shots, driving into blocked shots in the lane and committing sloppy turnovers. Boston College’s offense never caught fire, but UVa went over eight minutes without a point. Boston College reeled off a 14-0 run and took a 25-18 lead over the Wahoos with four minutes left in the opening half.