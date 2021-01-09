Jay Huff sparks Virginia to win at Boston College

Some days, when the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the floor, it turns out to be Jay Huff’s day. Some games, the 7-foot center looks like the most unstoppable force in the ACC on both ends.
Saturday was one of those days.
The big man scored Virginia’s first two points of the game and didn’t let up throughout the afternoon, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to lead the Wahoos to a 61-49 victory over Boston College.
When Huff was on the floor, the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-0 ACC) outscored the Eagles (2-9, 0-5 ACC) by 30 points.
Virginia started the road game strong, jumping out to a 13-5 lead in the first six minutes. The offense was clicking as Sam Hauser, Huff and Trey Murphy combined for the squad’s first 13 points. Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark acted as facilitators to set up the offense.
After a Huff free throw put UVa up 13-5, the Cavaliers went ice cold.
They started missing shots, driving into blocked shots in the lane and committing sloppy turnovers. Boston College’s offense never caught fire, but UVa went over eight minutes without a point. Boston College reeled off a 14-0 run and took a 25-18 lead over the Wahoos with four minutes left in the opening half.
The run led to a Virginia timeout, and the group responded to Tony Bennett’s message. They ripped off an 11-1 run to close the half, taking a 29-26 lead into the break.
Boston College tied the game on its first shot of the second half, a 3-pointer from CJ Felder. UVa quickly answered with a jumper by Kihei Clark, and the Cavaliers never relinquished the lead over the final 19 minutes.
Huff kept scoring, Clark penetrated into the lane and Hauser started to attack on the offense end to help close out the Eagles. Hauser finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, picking up his third consecutive double-double.
Virginia led 43-38 with just over 10 minutes left, and the Cavaliers rattled off a 13-1 run to take a commanding 56-39 led with six minutes remaining in the contest. Hauser and Huff scored the final 11 points of the 13-1 run.
The Cavaliers held on for the commanding victory.
Even with a few cold shooting spells, Virginia’s defense played well throughout the contest. UVa held Boston College to just 30.9% shooting and a season-low 49 points. The team’s previous scoring low was 63 points.
Led by Huff, Hauser and quality defense, UVa earned its third consecutive win.