Janssen scores twice to lead Virginia field hockey team past Delaware

The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team wrapped up its two-game, season-opening road trip in impressive fashion on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Delaware at Fred P. Rullo Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, the Cavaliers (1-1) responded with four unanswered goals, including two from senior Laura Janssen, to pick up their first win of the season.

“It’s great to get our first win here on the road taking on a competitive Delaware team," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "Once we established our passing game, it led to scoring situations. We had nice action in front of the goal."

After the Blue Hens (1-1) got on the scoreboard with a goal five minutes into the second quarter, Virginia freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler evened the score with a second-chance goal with 6:29 remaining in the half. Mendez-Trendler collected a rebound off the goalie’s pads and tapped it into the cage for her first collegiate goal.

The Cavaliers took command in the second half, outscoring the Blue Hens 3-0 after halftime.

Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk gave Virginia the lead for good when she knocked in a pass from junior Meghen Hengerer just 1:29 into the second half. A minute later, Janssen scored off a penalty corner to give the Hoos a 3-1 advantage.

Janssen added a second penalty corner goal 1:04 into the fourth quarter to give Virginia a 4-1 lead. Sophomore Jans Croon assisted on both of Janssen’s goals. It was Janssen’s first multi-goal game since she scored twice against Wake Forest on Nov. 5, 2020 and the third multi-goal game of her career. Janssen also scored in the season opener at Penn State, giving her three goals in the first two games of the season.

Sophomore Tyler Kennedy logged four saves in goal. Delaware had an 8-4 edge in penalty corners. Both teams finished with 14 shots. Nine of Virginia's shots were on-goal.

"It was a solid defense by the back line again with Jans Croon, Madeline Orsi, Emily Field and Lindsay Dickinson to handle a huge counterattack offense by Delaware," Madison said.

Virginia returns home for a pair of matches next weekend, beginning with its home opener on Friday at 6 p.m. against Temple.