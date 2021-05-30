James Madison softball team earns first College World Series berth in program history

For the first time in program history, the James Madison softball team is heading to the College World Series.

The Dukes earned a trip to Oklahoma City thanks to a 7-2 victory over No. 8 Missouri in Game 3 of the Columbia Super Regional on Sunday.

James Madison, which improved to 39-2 with Sunday’s victory, will face top-seeded Oklahoma on Thursday at noon in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. Missouri ends its season with a 42-17 record.

JMU, which entered the NCAA Tournament as a non-seeded team, becomes the first school from a non-power five conference to reach the Women’s College World Series since Louisiana achieved the feat back in 2014. It’s also the first time since 2012 that a non-seeded team will play in Oklahoma City.

The Dukes secured their spot in the Women’s College World Series thanks to a late offensive surge on Sunday. After recording just one hit with two batters reaching base through three innings, the JMU bats came alive in the latter half of the game. The Dukes cranked out 11 hits over the final four innings.