James Madison softball team earns first College World Series berth in program history

For the first time in program history, the James Madison softball team is heading to the College World Series.
The Dukes earned a trip to Oklahoma City thanks to a 7-2 victory over No. 8 Missouri in Game 3 of the Columbia Super Regional on Sunday.
James Madison, which improved to 39-2 with Sunday’s victory, will face top-seeded Oklahoma on Thursday at noon in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. Missouri ends its season with a 42-17 record.
JMU, which entered the NCAA Tournament as a non-seeded team, becomes the first school from a non-power five conference to reach the Women’s College World Series since Louisiana achieved the feat back in 2014. It’s also the first time since 2012 that a non-seeded team will play in Oklahoma City.
The Dukes secured their spot in the Women’s College World Series thanks to a late offensive surge on Sunday. After recording just one hit with two batters reaching base through three innings, the JMU bats came alive in the latter half of the game. The Dukes cranked out 11 hits over the final four innings.
Logan Newton led the charge, going 3-for-4 with two runs and a RBI single in the seventh inning. Sara Jubas and Odicci Alexander both went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Jubas also scored two runs, while Alexander crossed the plate once. Lauren Bernett also went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
Alexander (16-1) also was stellar on the mound for James Madison, throwing a complete-game four hitter. She allowed two runs and five walks while striking out six.
While Alexander limited one of the nation’s top-hitting programs to just four hits on the day, the JMU offense forced the Tigers to rotate three pitchers into their lineup. Jordan Weber went four innings, allowing two runs, three hits and a walk to go with four strikeouts. Laurin Krings entered in the fifth, conceding four runs (three earned) with seven hits and just one strikeout in two innings.