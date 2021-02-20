James Madison rolls past Morehead State in opener

HARRISONBURG — If the James Madison football team had any rust from a 13-month absence, the Dukes didn't show it as they bruised their way to a dominant 52-0 win over Morehead State on a brisk Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
JMU's deep running back group carried the load, combining for 369 rushing yards and four scores. Senior Percy Agyei-Obese led the way with 116 yards and a score. Solomon Vanhorse popped off a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Jawon Hamilton and Latrele Palmer each had a pair of touchdown runs. All four JMU backs eclipsed 50 rushing yards on the day.
“Normally the rule is three carries in a row and then you’re out, but today we went with two,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of the game plan. “We’re trying to keep them fresh, and always be throwing fresh guys at people.”
The rushing dominance started right away as the Dukes constructed a quick 2:58 drive that was capped off by a Hamilton finding a gap in the line for an eight-yard touchdown run.
After JMU forced a quick three-and-out, Vanhorse made a trio of defenders miss as he scampered off to the end zone for a 68-yard score, the longest play of the game.
Palmer was the third back to join the party during the Dukes' third offensive drive, rushing for 40 yards before capping off the drive by trucking over an Eagles defender to put JMU up 21-0 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
“Once I saw green, I just accelerated, and whoever was in my way was going to get the shoulder,” Palmer said.
JMU’s defense swarmed Morehead State early and often, pressuring QB Mark Pappas on nearly every drop and stopping opposing running backs behind the line of scrimmage. The Dukes allowed only one first down and held the Eagles to just three yards in the opening quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer swapped out Pappas for redshirt senior DeAndre Clayton as a part of their two-quarterback system. Clayton used his mobility to put together the most productive drive of the game for the Eagles up to that point, reaching JMU's 23-yard line. The drive was aided in part by a targeting call on JMU linebacker Kelvin Azanama that led to his ejection.
However, the momentum was abruptly halted when Clayton threw an errant pass that was easily intercepted by JMU safety Wayne Davis.
“I thought we started off strong and the pads were cracking, but in the second quarter, there was a lull,” Cignetti said. “Some of that was the targeting. But then we did what we had to do in the third quarter and got to play a lot of guys in the fourth.”
Shortly after the interception, Dukes redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Kris Thornton, who sprinted by defenders for a 52-yard score to put the Dukes up by four scores.
“Speed kills,” Cignetti said. “When I saw the way Morehead was lined up, I said to [offensive coordinator] Shane [Montgomery] that this might be a touchdown, and it was. That guy that was chasing him looked like he was pretty fast and he started pulling away.”
The Eagles and Clayton put together another nice drive on the following possession, but once again failed to score despite reaching JMU’s 31-yard line after a field goal attempt was blocked by former Louisa County star Tony Thurston.
The Dukes ended the first half with a 28-0 lead after outgaining Morehead State 287-81, with 160 of those yards coming from the running game.
JMU continue to dominate in the second half, scoring another 21 points in the third quarter off of rushing scores by Palmer, Hamilton and Agyei-Obese. The Eagles only managed to gain 21 yards in the third quarter, while JMU racked up 194.
“Since our spring game, we haven’t really tackled, so it was big going out there,” said JMU defensive end Mike Greene, who tallied two sacks. “It shows that we’ve been working at practice and keeping it up to improve every single day. It was a big win.”
The starters were pulled for the fourth quarter as JMU comfortably closed out the win without drama, with a 27-yard Ethan Ratke field goal sealed the 52-0 victory.
The Dukes finished with 556 yards of total offense, with 369 of that coming from their running backs. Morehead State mustered only 98 total yards, with 78 of those coming in the second quarter.
To go along with the running backs, Johnson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-14 passing. JMU picked off two passes and sacked Eagles’ quarterbacks four times as they dominated the battle of the trenches.
JMU moves on to host Robert Morris next week in another nonconference matchup. The teams last met in 2018, with the Dukes winning 73-7.
Despite successfully returning to football amid a pandemic after more than a year away, Cignetti reminded his players after the game that the fight just to be on the football field is just beginning.
“We’re winning battles right now, but we haven’t won the war,” Cignetti said. “We’re doing good against COVID right now but there will be a challenge tonight and a challenge tomorrow. We can’t let our guard down.”