James Madison rolls past Montana to reach FCS semifinals

Montana responded to the JMU score with another drive Dukes territory. The Griz reached the JMU 26-yard line before a third down pass from Cam Humphrey to Xavier Harris resulted in an 8-yard loss back to the 34-yard line. Montana kicker Kevin Macias had just enough leg on a 51-yard field goal, putting the Griz on the board and trimming the JMU lead to 7-3.

The Dukes hit the Griz with another big play in the second quarter after Montana punter Brian Buschini pinned them at the JMU 4-yard line.

Latrele Palmer got the Dukes out of the hole with a 19-yard run, then a pass from Johnson to Antwane Wells Jr. picked up 27 yards to midfield. On the next play, Palmer broke loose on a 50-yard TD run and the PAT by Ratke put the Dukes up 14-3.

Palmer gained 104 yards in the first half, the most yards given up by the Griz defense to an individual the entire season. The Dukes had 310 yards total offense in the first half against a Montana defense that was allowing 315 yards per game.

After the JMU defense forced a punt on the opening series of the second half, the Dukes' offense took over on their 28-yard line.