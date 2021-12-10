James Madison rolls past Montana to reach FCS semifinals

HARRISONBURG — James Madison's life as an FCS power will last at least one more week.
The Dukes, who are in their final season in the FCS before moving up to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, used a big-play offense and a stout defense to defeat Montana 28-6 in a quarterfinal playoff game Friday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Dukes used a pair of big plays to take a 14-3 lead at the end of the first half.
Montana drove into JMU territory on its first possession of the game before the drive stalled at the Dukes' 36-yard line. The Griz elected to punt with the Dukes taking over on their own 14-yard line.
On JMU's second play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Cole Johnson connected with Devin Ravenel on pass down the middle. The JMU receiver split two Montana defenders and took the reception to the house for an 82-yard touchdown. Ethan Ratke added the first of four successful extra points for a 7-0 Dukes lead.
"That first touchdown took them out of man-to-man coverage," JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. "Rav caught the ball and out-ran the secondary. After that, they played zone, which surprised me."
"We came out aggressive," said Johnson. "It was an all-out blitz and I put the ball in his hands and he took off with it."
Montana responded to the JMU score with another drive Dukes territory. The Griz reached the JMU 26-yard line before a third down pass from Cam Humphrey to Xavier Harris resulted in an 8-yard loss back to the 34-yard line. Montana kicker Kevin Macias had just enough leg on a 51-yard field goal, putting the Griz on the board and trimming the JMU lead to 7-3.
The Dukes hit the Griz with another big play in the second quarter after Montana punter Brian Buschini pinned them at the JMU 4-yard line.
Latrele Palmer got the Dukes out of the hole with a 19-yard run, then a pass from Johnson to Antwane Wells Jr. picked up 27 yards to midfield. On the next play, Palmer broke loose on a 50-yard TD run and the PAT by Ratke put the Dukes up 14-3.
Palmer gained 104 yards in the first half, the most yards given up by the Griz defense to an individual the entire season. The Dukes had 310 yards total offense in the first half against a Montana defense that was allowing 315 yards per game.
After the JMU defense forced a punt on the opening series of the second half, the Dukes' offense took over on their 28-yard line.
Johnson connected with Wells on what looked to be a 55-yard TD pass, but Wells fumbled the ball on his way to the end zone and Montana recovered the ball for an apparent touchback. However, a pass interference penalty against the Griz allowed JMU to keep possession and gave the Dukes a first down at the Montana 40. A 19-yard completion from Johnson to Kris Thornton gave the Dukes a first down at the Montana 11 and three plays later the Johnston-to-Thornton connection clicked again on a 3-yard scoring pass, giving the Dukes a 21-3 lead with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter.
The Montana offense was hampered after Humphrey was knocked out of the game with an injury early in the second quarter. The Griz struggled to move the football and was able to add just one more field goal, this one from 38 yards by Macias on the first play of the fourth quarter, making the score 21-6. Montana's backup signal-callers combined to complete 8-of-22 passes for just 55 yards and two interceptions.
Injuries throughout the season have plagued the Griz and proved costly Friday night.
"Attrition throughout the season was really evident tonight," Montana head coach Bobby Houck said. "We didn't have enough left in the tank to get it done against a really good JMU football team."
Once again, the Dukes used an explosive play to set up their final score. Johnson connected with Thornton on a 43-yard strike to the Montana 9-yard line and Lorenzo Bryant, Jr., scored on the next play for a 28-6 lead with 11:29 left in the game.
"Giving up big plays has not been our Achilles heel this season," Houck said. "We gave up three big plays tonight and that was probably the difference in the game."
Johnson finished the game with 295 yards passing, completing 17-of-24 attempts with two TD passes. Palmer averaged 8.8 yards per carry as he finished with 167 yards on the ground on 19 carries. JMU finished the contest with 487 yards total offense.
"We were so prepared for this game," said Johnson. "That was a great team win. We played with a lot of balance on offense and the defense was lights out, holding them to just six points."
The Dukes will meet the winner of the East Tennessee State at North Dakota St. game in a semifinal contest next weekend.