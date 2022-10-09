James Madison football team ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in program history

For the first time in program history, the James Madison football team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Dukes, who are in their first season as an Football Bowl Subdivision program, are ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. JMU received 105 total votes from the poll's 63 voters.

James Madison also earned 70 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches' Poll, making the Dukes the third team outside of the top 25 in that poll.

JMU is off to a 5-0 start in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, with three of those wins coming against league opponents. The Dukes earned a 42-20 road win over Arkansas State on Saturday night in Jonesboro, Ark. JMU also has earned victories over Middle Tennessee (44-7), Norfolk State (63-7), Appalachian State (32-28) and Texas State (40-13).

The Dukes are just the third team to begin their first season in FBS with a 5-0 record, joining UTSA in 2012 and Florida Atlantic in 2004. JMU will look to become the first first-year FBS team to ever start 6-0 on Saturday when it takes on Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt). Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. and will be streamed on ESPN+.