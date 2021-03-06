James Madison football team rallies to avoid upset at Elon

ELON, N.C. — Percy Agyei-Obese's 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter lifted the top-ranked James Madison football team to a 20-17 come-from-behind victory over Elon on Saturday in the Dukes' Colonial Athletic Association opener.
JMU, which trailed by 14 points at halftime, scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to rally for the win.
The go-ahead touchdown came after James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA) blocked a punt to start a drive at the 33-yard line, fumbled the ball away five plays later at the Elon 10 then recovered a fumble on the next play, also at the Phoenix 10.
Two plays later Agyuei-Obese went in untouched for the go-ahead score with 7 1/2 minutes remaining. Elon went three-and-out on its next possession then James Madison consumed the final six minutes on the ground.
Agyei-Obese rushed for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Jawon Hamilton added 63 rushing yards for the Dukes, who held a 231-77 advantage on the ground.
The Dukes went 1 of 9 on third-down conversions through three quarters but backup quarterback Gage Moloney came on to lead both of the Dukes' fourth-quarter touchdown drives, passing 18 yards to Antwane Wells to close within 17-13.
JMU starting QB Cole Johnson was 9-of-16 for 107 yards and an interception, while Moloney finished the game 3-of-6 for 46 yards and a score. Kris Thornton had three catches for 53 yards, Scott Bracey had a game-high four grabs for 41 yards and Wells had two catches with his score.
Ethan Ratke kicked two field goals for the Dukes, who were ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 2017. Ethan Ratke moved up to 13th all-time in FCS history with 63 career field goals and 18th with 347 career points.
Defensively, Kelvin Azanama had a game-high eight tackles with three hurries, and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey made seven stops for JMU. Mike Greene was a force up front, finishing with a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. In his first career start, James Carpenter had five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. Wesley McCormick also registered his first career interception in the second half.
The Phoenix were led by JR Martin, who threw for 129 yards and a touchdown. Jaylan Thomas ran for 49 yards and eight different Elon players caught a pass. Martin threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Daughtry and McKinley Witherspoon had a 1-yard scoring run with six seconds left in the first half and Elon (1-2, 0-1) led 17-3. Skyler Davis opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
Home TV schedule finalized
JMU and Learfield IMG College have finalized television arrangements for the Dukes' final three home CAA matchups for the 2020-21 football season.
Madison's CAA home slate begins this upcoming Saturday with a 4 p.m. matchup against William & Mary that will air on MASN. Coverage then shifts to NBC Sports Washington Plus for the March 20 game at 4 p.m. against Richmond and NBC Sports Washington for the April 10 contest at 4 p.m. against Elon.