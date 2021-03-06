James Madison football team rallies to avoid upset at Elon

ELON, N.C. — Percy Agyei-Obese's 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter lifted the top-ranked James Madison football team to a 20-17 come-from-behind victory over Elon on Saturday in the Dukes' Colonial Athletic Association opener.

JMU, which trailed by 14 points at halftime, scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to rally for the win.

The go-ahead touchdown came after James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA) blocked a punt to start a drive at the 33-yard line, fumbled the ball away five plays later at the Elon 10 then recovered a fumble on the next play, also at the Phoenix 10.

Two plays later Agyuei-Obese went in untouched for the go-ahead score with 7 1/2 minutes remaining. Elon went three-and-out on its next possession then James Madison consumed the final six minutes on the ground.

Agyei-Obese rushed for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Jawon Hamilton added 63 rushing yards for the Dukes, who held a 231-77 advantage on the ground.

The Dukes went 1 of 9 on third-down conversions through three quarters but backup quarterback Gage Moloney came on to lead both of the Dukes' fourth-quarter touchdown drives, passing 18 yards to Antwane Wells to close within 17-13.