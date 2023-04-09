Jake Gelof made a little history and the Virginia baseball team took command of the ACC Coastal Division title race Sunday in a 6-3 win over Miami at Disharoon Park.

Gelof hit the 36th and 37th home runs of his career Sunday, moving him into a tie with E.J. Anderson (1995-98) for most career home runs in UVa history. The multi-home run performance was the sixth of Gelof's college career.

"It's pretty cool," Gelof said of tying the home run record, "but we still got some more work to do."

The junior slugger also drove in four of the Cavaliers' six runs and finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate. In the three-game series against Miami, Gelof went 7-for-14 with three home runs, a double, a triple and nine RBI. He came into the weekend as the ACC leader in RBI and upped his season total to 53.

With the victory, Virginia (28-4, 11-4 ACC) took over sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division and extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 21 games.

"We did a lot of great things all weekend," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said.

For the second-straight day, Miami (20-12, 8-7 ACC) jumped out to an early lead. The Hurricanes brought a pair of runs came across in the third inning on RBI hits by Yohandy Morales and Zach Levenson.

But Gelof erased the 2-0 deficit with one swing in the fourth when he launched a two-run homer into the left field bleachers to start a four-run fourth inning for the Wahoos that gave them a 4-2 lead. After Gelof's blast, Virginia took the lead for good on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Anthony Stephan that scored Kyle Teel. A two-out RBI single by Henry Godbout that plated Stephan capped the Cavaliers' four-run inning.

Gelof struck again in the very next inning with his team-best 12th home run of the year, a two-run shot that extended the Cavaliers' lead to 6-2.

"Today, it was a slow start, but we found our way in the middle innings," Brian O'Connor said.

The run support was more than enough for Virginia starting pitcher Jack O’Connor, who bounced back from his shortest outing of the season last week at Virginia Tech. The freshman tossed six innings, with his longest outing of the year, allowing three runs while striking out a season-high nine batters. He fanned the final batter of the inning in each of his first five frames.

"The thing I was most proud of was Jack O'Connor," Brian O'Connor said. "He didn't get out of the second inning at Virginia Tech, and as a young freshman, goes out there today and pitches into the seventh inning. It's really impressive. He showed great maturity and he pitched as good as he as pitched in our uniform. We needed that. I'm extremely proud of him."

In the seventh, Jack O’Connor turned the ball over to reliever Evan Blanco, who sat down the final two batters to end a Miami threat. Kevin Jaxel sat down the Hurricanes in order in the top of the eighth before Jake Berry closed out the game by throwing a 1-2-3 ninth to record his fourth save of the year.

The Cavaliers continue their eight-game home stand with a pair of midweek matchups at Disharoon Park. Virginia will host Richmond on Tuesday and Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday. Both games are slated for 4 p.m. starts.