Jake Gelof hits for the cycle in Virginia baseball team's win over Cornell

The torrid start to the new campaign continued on Sunday for Jake Gelof.

He did something no Virginia hitter has since 2001.

The Cavaliers cleanup man bludgeoned Cornell pitching again and hit for the cycle, and UVa clubbed the visiting Big Red, 19-1, to complete the sweep of a three-game series at Disharoon Park.

“It’s definitely very special,” Gelof said. “Not much was going through my head, but I was happy to hit for [the cycle]. It’s definitely a milestone people pay attention to.”

In the Hoos’ first turn at-bat, Gelof homered for the fifth time this season and the fourth time since Wednesday when he launched a two-run shot to the very familiar Boar’s Head Ledford Clubhouse — the structure he’s been playing pepper with all week — beyond the fence in left-center field.

His blast provided the Cavaliers a 2-0 edge and sent them on their way to another unrelenting effort at the plate. UVa (7-0) racked up 60 runs and 48 hits across the three contests with Cornell (0-3). The 60 runs tied for the most the Cavaliers have ever scored in any three-game span since 1891.

And when Gelof returned to the batter’s box in the second inning, the UVa sophomore third baseman was given a premium opportunity to drive in more runs. Cornell pitcher Kevin Cushing was called for a delay-of-game violation, according to UVa coach Brian O'Connor, because Cushing stepped off the mound too often during designated hitter Devin Ortiz’s at-bat. That put Ortiz on first base, loading the bases for Gelof and he entered Sunday as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leader in slugging percentage and second in the league for RBI.

He didn’t waste this chance either, doubling down the left-field line to score Griff O’Ferrall and Kyle Teel while extending the Cavaliers’ advantage to 6-0 as part of a four-run frame.

“He’s swinging a hot bat. He’s aggressive,” O’Connor said of Gelof. “He’s doing a nice job with two strikes and you just let him be and let him continue to do what he’s doing.”

The only threat to Gelof’s cycle was the official scorer, who initially ruled the slicing line drive Gelof sent toward the right-field line in the fourth as a double and an error on the right fielder allowing him to get to third. But that was ultimately overturned to be ruled a triple before Gelof finished off the feat with a single up the middle in the fifth inning.

As he rounded first base, the home Wahoo crowd of 2,505 gave him a standing applause, realizing his rare accomplishment.

About his chance for a cycle, Gelof said: “I was aware of it my third at-bat when I hit the ball down the line. I was like, ‘This is my shot for sure’ and I was going three all the way.”

Said Teel: “After he hit the triple, I was sitting next to someone and I said, ‘He needs a base hit and he’s got it,’ and then when he got it, I’ve never seen someone hit for the cycle before so it was really cool.”

The last member of the Cavaliers to record a cycle was Hunter Wyant on March 12, 2001 against High Point.

Gelof’s cycle was the big part of another unbelievable offensive performance for UVa. Teel yanked a third-inning grand slam off the overhang in the right-field concourse above the Hoos’ bullpen for his first homer of the spring. He was 2-for-4 with five RBI.

“It felt good,” Teel said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, but just put the best swing on it that I could.”

In the fifth, Alex Tappen and Casey Saucke smacked back-to-back round-trippers.

With Gelof’s five long balls leading the way, UVa has 12 homers as a team this season. The Cavaliers also boast a club batting average of .349.

“It was a great offensive weekend of baseball,” O’Connor said. “I thought our guys were locked in in every facet.”

Starting pitcher Brandon Neeck (1-0, 0.96) threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out eight to earn the victory.

