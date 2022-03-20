Jake Gelof continues tear as Virginia completes sweep of Boston College

The nation’s leader in home runs, RBI and slugging continued to bash the baseball on a sun-soaked Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

Virginia’s Jake Gelof punished and lifted a fourth-inning offspeed pitch over the Ledford Clubhouse behind the fence in left-center field as part of another impressive offensive showing for the home club as the Cavaliers topped Boston College, 16-8, to finish off a sweep of the Eagles.

Gelof, the Hoos’ sophomore third baseman, now has 12 homers and 45 RBI to go along with a slugging percentage of 1.174 through the first 20 contests of the campaign. His 12 long balls are the most a UVa hitter has tallied in a season since current big-leaguers Adam Haseley had 14 and Pavin Smith had 13 in 2017.

“I’m just staying disciplined to my plan and my approach,” Gelof said, “and hitting pitches in the zone.”

Gelof insisted he’s not trying to uppercut and launch the ball out of the park, but instead make hard contact every time and see what happens once he connects with it.

Said Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor: “He’s got a ferocious swing. That’s what I’d call it. He looks to do damage up there.”

He started the scoring for UVa (19-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) on Sunday against BC (7-11, 1-5 ACC), too, when he ripped an RBI single to left to score Kyle Teel for a 1-0 edge. The Cavaliers added one more in the frame on a single from Alex Tappen — the five-hole hitter and major threat behind cleanup man Gelof — to right that brought Devin Ortiz across the plate.

They tacked on four runs in the third and then Gelof blew the bout open with his two-run, 422-foot blast in the fourth to extend UVa’s lead to 8-1.

Ten of Gelof’s homers this season have come with runners on base, and he’s hitting .542 with runners in scoring position.

“I said last year when we injected [Gelof] into the lineup that he brought something different and special to last year’s lineup that we didn’t have,” O’Connor said. “And that was someone who’d get up there and get his money’s worth every time. He certainly does that. You might be able to beat him on a pitch, but you’re going to have a tough time repeating that pitch and beating him.”

Gelof said he saw more fastballs last season when earned starts at first base and hit lower in the lineup during the stretch run on the way to Omaha. This spring, he said opposing pitchers are mixing their pitch selection more frequently.

“In the Rider series [last Tuesday and Wednesday], I felt like I was chasing pitches outside the zone,” Gelof said. “So, I had to get back to work and make a conscious effort to stay in [strike] zone.”

Boston College chipped away and cut its deficit to as few as three in the sixth, but in the bottom half of the inning the Cavaliers answered to make a potential comeback increasingly more difficult when Ortiz walked and then Gelof, who was 4-for-4 with three RBI, four runs and a stolen base, had a bloop single fall between the shortstop and a pair of converging outfielders.

Tappen, who put together as productive of a performance as Gelof and was 4-for-4 with a homer and six RBI, followed with a two-run single to push UVa to a double-digit run mark for 14th time this season.

Tappen later clobbered a two-run homer to left in the eighth.

“It feels really good,” Tappen said of his four-hit effort. “It’s just being aggressive. That’s the most important thing, because when you’re aggressive, you can [deliver] the punches.”

Led by Gelof and Tappen, the Cavaliers racked up 18 hits, which tied for as many as they’ve had in a game this year.

Freshman Casey Saucke added a triple and a single to push hitting streak to 18 straight games, and Ortiz, the senior two-way standout, had a pair of hits and scored four runs.

“It just seems like it’s a collective approach,” Tappen said, “being aggressive and people just jumping all over the best pitches early in the at bats and not waiting until two strikes, when the advantage goes to the pitcher and he can move you around with his stuff. I think that’s impacting how well we’re doing as a team right now.”

The sweep of BC gave UVa one ACC sweep through two conference series and matched last year’s one ACC-series sweep the Cavaliers had throughout the entire season.

“It was just great to see our guys come out this weekend and really play complete baseball all three games,” O’Connor said.

