Before the summer months arrive and strength and conditioning workouts commence, Virginia’s football staff apparently has some lobbying to do on behalf of defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter.

“We might have to buy some more weights,” Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski joked. “I might have to get with [athletic director] Dr. [Carla] Williams and see if we could buy some more weights for the weight room because that’s how hard he’ll attack the weight room as we go.”

Said Carter: “In the weight room, I’m still trying to find ways to get past the hump.”

The 6-foot-2, 313-pound hulking senior grew up learning how to strive for more in that environment. His father, Ferron Carter, runs his own athletic performance company and has more than two decades of experience in the strength-coaching industry with notable stops at Maryland, Bowie State, Coppin State and with the Baltimore Mariners, an ex-professional indoor football franchise.

Coincidentally, the years Ferron spent working with Maryland’s football program were most influential on Jahmeer. The Cavaliers and the Terrapins are scheduled to meet Sept. 16 of this fall at SECU Stadium on UMD’s campus for what’ll be their first encounter since 2013 — the last season Maryland spent in the Atlantic Coast Conference before bolting for the Big Ten.

And the contest will mark Jahmeer's return to where he had a front-row seat, watching eventual NFL standouts.

“Vernon Davis, Shawne Merriman were the most notable guys,” he recalled. “… Being able to be in College Park and see them work out a little bit inspired me.

“I got to see how hard they worked and how seriously they took the offseason,” he said. “So, it was a great foundation.”

There was no race between UVa and Maryland for Carter during the recruiting process, though. Ferron said former Hoos defensive coordinator Nick Howell targeted Carter early while former Terrapins coach D.J. Durkin was in wait-and-see mode.

At Archbishop Spalding High, Carter was a two-time All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association team choice and was a three-star prospect by recruiting services Rivals and 247Sports.

“Maryland missed what UVa has now and what everyone could see,” Ferron Carter said. “Maryland was my first choice for him, but they didn’t pull the trigger until Coach [Mike] Locksley became the coach.”

Archbishop Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt, who played on the offensive line at Maryland, said Jahmeer Carter was so loyal to the Cavaliers that it didn’t matter what schools wanted to take a look at him later on in his high school career. Schmitt said Howell and ex-UVa defensive line coach Ruffin McNeill made their offer after Carter’s freshman year.

“With the Marylands of the world and a few others, he was just in love with UVa long before those schools came along,” Schmitt said. “He was just getting on their radar, but he played for us as a freshman as an O-Lineman and played a little bit of defense, but [UVa] quickly identified him as a defensive lineman who could fit ... so he fell in love with UVa really early.”

It didn’t take long for Ferron, he said, to appreciate Virginia, too, because as a parent he thought the academic side at UVa would be great for his son and he realized Jahmeer had a better shot at seeing the field toward the beginning of his career with the Cavaliers than with some of the other options Jahmeer had.

Ferron said before Jahmeer committed to UVa, he took visits to large programs like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He had other offers from Boston College, Temple and Howard.

“I was thinking he’d play as a sophomore and more in his junior year,” Ferron said, “but Jahmeer has been rocking and rolling since he got there.”

Carter is entering his third season as a starter on the interior of the Hoos’ defensive line and might just be the Cavaliers’ most indispensable defender heading into the 2023 campaign after a strong spring affirmed that idea.

“When it comes to Jahmeer, he’s super important to our defense,” UVa defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing said. “With our defense, everything Coach [Tony] Elliott always talks about is, ‘You’ve got to control the run. You’ve got to stop the run,’ and it always starts in the middle.”

Now, Carter doesn’t have the eye-popping stats some of his teammates get to rack up in a game, a season or their careers. He tallied only 29 tackles and a tackle for loss last fall, but even he knows making the most tackles in a game or racking up a high-number of sacks during a year isn’t the priority on his list of responsibilities.

His duty is to control the line of scrimmage and enable those around him to fill the box score.

“It’s a tough job,” Carter said. “Obviously, sometimes it can be overlooked but having a sense of pride in what I’m able to do and knowing the guys beside me or behind me are able to make plays off of what I did is something I take pride in.”

Maybe more so than in recent seasons — because UVa is breaking in a lesser experienced core of linebackers — the Cavaliers need their front to keep opposing offensive linemen off linebackers James Jackson, Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald.

That means more double teams for Carter to take on this coming fall.

“I coached D-Line a few years ago,” Cavaliers linebackers coach Clint Sintim said, “and to see a guy like Jahmeer develop the way he has and just continue to be a force in there, I think is going to help us a lot and hopefully some of those backers can run a little more free when they’ve got the big guy back there clogging up the hole.”

Said McDonald about playing behind Carter: “You see that big butt in front of you and you’re like, ‘I’m not getting touched this play.’”

Ferron said Jahmeer is built for the role he fills, having trained his son from Jahmeer’s youth through the middle school and high school years, and even still when he returns home on breaks from UVa.

“And because during his whole young life, he’d been around it,” Ferron said, “I came up with the idea that if I could get Jahmeer physically strong and as powerful as he could possibly be as well and to enjoy running, he could be a juggernaut and it just so happened that Jahmeer bought into it.”

Perhaps, a little too much when Jahmeer was beginning to grow into his frame as a young high schooler, and when Ferron started to realize Jahmeer had a serious future in football.

“One day we were doing blocking drills and I’m a pretty large guy myself,” Ferron said as he started to chuckle, “but he stepped and hit me and knocked me back like five yards and at that point, I’m like, ‘I’m not ever doing a blocking drill with him again.’

“The second time,” Ferron continued, “we were working on explosive takeoffs and we had resistant bands around each other. And when he took off on his first step and pulled me, what my body felt, I said, ‘I ain’t doing this again.’ So, when I see him take on that double team, I feel for the other two guys.”

Carter’s selfless attitude to do so and his willingness to always do his job for the betterment of his teammates doesn’t surprise Schmitt either.

He said Carter was that way throughout his four years with Archbishop Spalding on the field and off the field. Schmitt said he holds spring workouts at the school specifically designed for college coaches to evaluate prospects and that by the time Carter was a junior, Big Ten and other ACC programs surfaced to scout him.

Carter was, of course, committed to Virginia, so he wasn’t going to go through the workouts.

“Honestly, what it did was open doors for younger players in our program and that’s the most Jahmeer thing ever,” Schmitt said. “He wasn’t there and was being really humble and it opened the door for his young teammates and got things rolling for them, which was just so cool.”

Schmitt said Carter is often the example used at Archbishop Spalding when it comes to teaching players about diligence and doing right.

He said in addition to Carter’s talent level, it’s those characteristics that could propel him onto the NFL this time next year. Downing likes to call the way Carter works “super intentional.”

“He worked in the shadows. He worked on his own,” Schmitt said. “He worked on our campus, with his dad in the gym. He was a guy who didn’t seek our approval. He just did it and that’s the key to a really good athlete in general. It’s just the guy who takes great joy in his craft, perfecting it and he’s the example for so many of our players in our program. I often talk to our incoming freshman this time of year about persistence and Jahmeer Carter is the name that comes up.”

Downing said since he arrived at UVa as part of Elliott’s staff last year, Carter has bettered his knowledge about how to play his position more effectively. And according to Downing, this push will aid Carter in the other area he seeks to upgrade his skills in this fall.

“It starts with meetings and how he approaches meetings,” Downing explained. “He understands what people want to do to him. He understands run schemes that are coming by formation and then just play-making ability. That’s something that he really wants to improve on.”

Ferron said he knows folks in the NFL and the feedback he’s gotten about Jahmeer is positive. The one skill Ferron wants to see Jahmeer enhance is his pass-rushing technique, which he’s sure with his son’s admirable relentlessness, will be no problem for him to improve.

Because it’s what Carter, according to those at UVa, will do.

“I’m just very, very proud of him,” Ferron said, “and to hear so many great things about him from other folks, makes me say, ‘Job well done,’ as a father.”