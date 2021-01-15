Jackson scores 28 points to lead Louisa to road win over Charlottesville

Charlottesville coach Jim Daly did his best to calm down his young team, calling three timeouts in the first 12 minutes. The tactic worked as the Black Knights (1-1, 1-1) finally settled in after a tough start to make a game of it. Andrea Lefkowitz, who was honored on Senior Night, closed the quarter with six points as Charlottesville narrowed the gap to 37-22 at intermission.

But the Lions poured it on the second half as Schreck’s defense turned turnovers into offense to put the game out of reach. Olivia McGhee scored eight points in the third quarter and Jackson added eight more as Louisa County led 54-30 heading to the fourth.

“We know that moving forward that our defense is going to carry us,” Schreck said. “We’re a long group and the more aggressive that we can be on the defensive end really helps us offensively. We get a lot of easy buckets, get out in transition and run and that’s what gets us going every single game.”

The Louisa bench continued to extend the lead in the fourth as Sydney Perkins and Haley Walker knocked down shots from behind the arc to seal the victory.

Ten of the 14 players in uniform scored for Louisa County on Friday night, a trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by their coach.