Jackson scores 28 points to lead Louisa to road win over Charlottesville

Friday was a busy day for Sylvie Jackson.
During the morning, the sophomore guard received her first Division I scholarship offer from Radford University. A few hours after receiving the offer, she poured in 28 points to help Louisa County girls basketball team roll to an impressive 70-37 road victory over Charlottesville.
“When I received [the scholarship offer] this morning, I was just so excited and after that I just knew tonight was going to be a big night,” Jackson said after Friday’s win. “I felt like I really showed that on the court and I felt that it inspired me to go harder and keep pushing.”
Louisa County (3-0, 3-0 Jefferson District) took control early, jumping out to a 20-10 lead after eight minutes of action. Five different players scored in the opening stanza, including nine from Jackson, as Coach Nick Shreck’s team showed no signs of rust after a two-week layoff because of a rash of postponements.
“We had two good team wins under our belt and then we had about a two-week break,” Schreck said. “They were ready to play. Practice was getting a little mundane, going against each other day in and day out, but we did a really good job of being ready to play tonight.”
The strong start continued in the second quarter thanks in part to the Lions’ 2-2-1 press. Taylor Fifer knocked down a 3-pointer to cap an 8-2 run to give Louisa a 28-12 lead.
Charlottesville coach Jim Daly did his best to calm down his young team, calling three timeouts in the first 12 minutes. The tactic worked as the Black Knights (1-1, 1-1) finally settled in after a tough start to make a game of it. Andrea Lefkowitz, who was honored on Senior Night, closed the quarter with six points as Charlottesville narrowed the gap to 37-22 at intermission.
But the Lions poured it on the second half as Schreck’s defense turned turnovers into offense to put the game out of reach. Olivia McGhee scored eight points in the third quarter and Jackson added eight more as Louisa County led 54-30 heading to the fourth.
“We know that moving forward that our defense is going to carry us,” Schreck said. “We’re a long group and the more aggressive that we can be on the defensive end really helps us offensively. We get a lot of easy buckets, get out in transition and run and that’s what gets us going every single game.”
The Louisa bench continued to extend the lead in the fourth as Sydney Perkins and Haley Walker knocked down shots from behind the arc to seal the victory.
Ten of the 14 players in uniform scored for Louisa County on Friday night, a trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by their coach.
“I think we’ve had nine or 10 girls score in every game that we’ve had this year,” Schreck said. “That’s the depth that we have. We have a lot of unselfish players who look for the open teammate. They trust their teammates and that’s the reason we’re able to put up a lot of points.”
McGhee finished with 12 points and Emion Byers added eight more in the victory for LCHS.
Schreck said that Jackson and McGhee give his team a unique dimension on the court with their unselfish play.
“It’s really something you can’t coach, they already have it,” he said. “That’s what makes this team really special. Yes, we have two really good players, I think we have five or six good players, but we have two that are going to carry us night in and night out. Those two let their teammates go. They find the open person, they trust them and hit them with the open passes and that’s what keeps us going.”
Rayequel Allen paced Charlottesville with 16 points, while Lefkowitz added 10 in the loss.
With three weeks left in the regular season, Schreck is happy with where is team is headed.
“This offense, we’re trying to take advantage of what these girls do best,” he said. “We let Olivia and Sylvie dictate the offense. We try to space it out and let them get in the paint and make plays. That’s what they do best and we’re going to continue to roll with that.”