Jack Sock headlines talented Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger field

Just last month, Jack Sock was teaming with fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the Laver Cup to defeat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in what would be Federer's last-ever match.

This week, Sock will be right here in Charlottesville, competing in the 13th annual professional indoor tournament at the Boar’s Head Sports Club that is now called the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger in honor of the Special Olympics legend who lives in the area.

Qualifying matches for the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit event begin on Sunday. Main-draw play starts Monday. The tournament finals will take place next Sunday.

Matches through Thursday are free and open to the public. Tickets are required for the quarterfinal, semifinal and finals matches at a cost of $10, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia. They can be purchased on the Boar Head’s website.

“Come on out, support a great cause and watch some great pro tennis,” Tournament Director Ron Manilla said. “It just doesn’t get any better.”

Sock has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world in doubles and No. 8 in singles.

In his doubles career, Sock has won two Wimbledon titles (in 2014 and 2018), a U.S. Open title (2018) and an Olympic gold medal (2016).

Currently, the 30-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska is 45th in doubles and 127th in singles.

This year’s field at the Boar’s Head will also feature, among others, former tournament champions Denis Kudla and Stefan Kozlov; NCAA champion Ben Shelton; and Brandon Holt, the son of former women’s tennis star Tracy Austin.

The event will, as usual, have a local flavor, with current UVa players Inaki Montes De La Torre, Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg and Ryan Goetz receiving wild cards. Gianni Ross, who was named the most outstanding player at last year’s NCAA championship and who is now on the tour, will also be competing via a wild card.

In addition, former UVa star Treat Huey, who has been ranked as high as No. 18 in the world in doubles, is in the field.

Manilla said renaming the tournament in honor of Fried, whom he has coached to great success at both the national and international level, was a no-brainer.

“Jonathan Fried has been the face of Special Olympics tennis for ever and ever,” Manilla said. “The reason Special Olympics is involved in tennis is really because of Jonathan Fried, so I can’t think of a more fitting name.”

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.