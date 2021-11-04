Jack Sock cruises into Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger quarterfinals

What a difference two years — and some good health — can make.

In October of 2019, an injury forced Jack Sock to retire from a first-round match against Sekou Bangoura at the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger.

Competing in the same tournament on Thursday afternoon, the 29-year-old American breezed into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

Sock will next play Australian Aleksander Vukic, who was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Tung-Lin Wu of Japan.

Sock, a Nebraska native who achieved a career-high ranking of No. 8 in the world in 2017 and is now ranked 153rd, connected on 67% of his first serves, which included five aces.

“What’s been most encouraging for me in Jack’s comeback is that he’s competing very, very well,” said tennis broadcaster Mike Cation in an interview on Monday. “It’s not an easy road to travel to go from being completely unranked two years ago to where he’s at now. Still some work to be done, but if he stays healthy, and continues to stay engaged mentally from match to match, he’s definitely capable of being top 50 and beyond again.”