Jack Fest returns on March 27 at Foxfield

There are an abundance of local sporting events just for kids and there’s just as many that are exclusively for adults but it’s a rarity to find a community event that equally partners both youth and adults together on the same playing field.

This coming Sunday’s Jack Fest is just that event.

Jack Fest was born out of a brainstorming session between Lawren and Alec Lorenzoni, back in 2019, when trying to figure out how to help friends Mike and Emily Callahan, whose 3-year-old son Jack was battling for his young life with an extremely rare and deadly form of cancer.

They set out to create a unique family friendly fundraiser, where parents and kids could come together to enjoy unique games and races on grass fields in a beautiful outdoor setting. The first Jack Fest was a huge success, as close to 1,000 kids and their parents went on scavenger hunts, ran relay races, navigated obstacle courses, climbed on oversized trucks and slid down bounce houses.

The popular family event went on a two-year break due to the pandemic, but is now back in full swing, as is young Jack, who thanks to some remarkable medical care and the unending support of family and friends, is now a healthy 6-year-old thriving at Johnson Elementary School. The beautiful grass paths and rolling pastures of Foxfield will be the setting for countless activities at this Sunday’s Jack Fest, where more than 2,000 participants are expected.

Thanks to generous sponsors such as Tiger Fuel and the support of those families attending, valuable funds will be raised for pediatric oncology programs at the UVa Children’s Hospital and for our local Ronald McDonald House. There will also be a variety of wonderful prizes to be raffled off, including an autographed guitar from Dave Matthews and basketball from Tony Bennett. And, to top it off, admission to the event is free.

So, if you’re a parent, grandparent or anyone who wants to treat a kid in your life to a memorable time you can share together, while raising valuable dollars for two worthy causes, this Sunday’s Jack Fest is just for you.

Gates open at noon at Foxfield on Sunday, March 27. For more information go to jackfest.net.