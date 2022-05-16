Jack Baker tapped to lead Nelson County football program

For the second time in three years, the Nelson County football program will have a new leader.

Jack Baker was recently named the Governors' head football coach after nearly two decades coaching high school football in the commonwealth.

“I am excited for the opportunity to build something and attempt to create a solid, consistent football program that Nelson County can be proud of,” said Baker, who is taking over the program from former coach Darrin McKenzie. “I also have a previous working relationship with Greg Mullins, the athletic director, that was very positive and I look forward to working with him again.”

Last fall, Baker guided Parry McCluer to an unbeaten record in Pioneer District play and a berth in the Region 1C championship game with a 9-4 record. He also spent eight years at Rustburg, where he helped the Red Devils advance to postseason play five times.

The veteran coach also spent 10 seasons at Alleghany, where he guided the Mountaineers to the program’s first playoff berth in 18 seasons and first postseason win in 24 seasons.

Baker is no stranger to Central Virginia. He was a three-sport standout at James River High School in Richmond and spent a postgraduate year at Fork Union Military Academy before continuing his football and track career at Virginia Military Institute.

Following his football career, Baker went into coaching and served five seasons as an assistant coach with the Keydets before finding his mark in the high school ranks.

Baker believes his experience at both the high school and college level will serve him well at Nelson County.

“I think I am a person who shows up every day and gives it my best shot,” Baker said. “I will expect the same from our kids. I hope when you watch us play, you see that kind of attitude in our team. My previous stops have shown me that consistency and a level-headed approach will move a football program forward.”

Baker’s top priority is to create a new culture with the Nelson County program that is built on physicality and commitment to details.

“Execution is important to me,” he said. “If we can get lined up and execute our assignments at a high level and play really hard, we will give ourselves a chance. I believe that you take steps in the right direction every day, or you don’t. I hope our kids buy into getting a little better each day and that shows up on Friday nights.”

Another key point of emphasis Baker will have for his players is daily improvement in their schemes.

“We want to compete with the best teams in Region 2C and give ourselves a chance to win every day,” Baker said. “I also want to help young men develop in life through the game of football.”

Baker has already met with the team and been involved in out-of-season conditioning and workouts for several weeks.

The Nelson County players have already made a strong impression on their new coach.

“I like the young men I am working with and look forward to meeting more Nelson County football players and getting rolling with this program,” Baker said. “I hope the young men will really buy into what we do this summer in preparation for next season.”

Mullins agreed.

“We are excited to have Coach Baker as the leader of our football program,” he said. “Coach Baker brings a wealth of experience as a head football coach at the high school level and has had great success rebuilding programs throughout his career. We firmly believe Coach Baker is going to help our kids have a chance to be successful and make fall Friday nights in Nelson County exciting for the entire community. We are excited for the student-athletes, the school, and the community.”

