His coaches and teammates are rightfully in awe of the way he’s returned.

“He’s the same Mike Hollins,” Virginia running backs coach Keith Gaither said Tuesday. “If you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t know he’s been through that incident that happened in November.”

The Cavaliers are into their second week of spring drills, and Hollins’ comeback has every person in the program watching him and monitoring his progress closely.

Hollins was wounded during the Nov. 13 shooting in Charlottesville that killed teammates D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

“It’s literally a miracle I’m here today,” Hollins said while wearing his navy No. 7 jersey and detailing his recovery after practice.

He’s participated in all four practices to this point and said he feels strong physically. Gaither said Hollins is at the top of the running back depth chart based on the way the veteran rusher thrived during winter workouts and provided leadership for the Hoos throughout those strength-and-conditioning sessions.

“I’ve never been one to back down or shy away, so this is just another step in my journey in my path to where I’m going to go,” Hollins said.

Four months ago, though, suiting up to take the field again was anything but certain.

Hollins was shot in the stomach, and in the days and weeks afterward, he said, he had digestion issues and struggled to lean back or side to side because of how many stitches and staples were in his abdomen following surgery. He needed to regain his core muscles.

The day he woke up in the hospital, according to Hollins, doctors told him he’d likely take four to six months in order to complete simple tasks like putting his socks on or lifting anything.

But Hollins defied the diagnosis.

Unknowingly when he should’ve been restricted to his hospital bed the next day, he said, he got up to use the restroom normally — like nothing had happened — and when his nurse realized it, she was cautiously excited.

His determination paired with his athleticism allowed him to keep reducing the number of days he needed to be in the hospital and kept speeding up how quickly he could begin retraining his body for football.

“The physical part was by far the easiest of this whole experience,” Hollins said. “Recovering is something I’ve been doing since I was 5 years old playing Pee Wee football, so it’s something you don’t have to think about because it’s something that the body naturally does. But the mental aspect, the mental recovery is brand new to me.”

And that’s what Hollins said he’s still coping with.

He doesn’t know why he and his three teammates were targeted by the shooter, and he’s still mourning the losses of friends Perry, Davis and Chandler. Hollins and Perry were extremely tight.

“I expected to recover physically, so it wasn’t on my mind with how I’d get back,” Hollins said. “It was more, ‘How will I make it to practice without calling D’Sean?’”

“There is no plan to how it’s done or any routine,” Hollins said about how he’s tried to handle his emotions and thoughts about that night the shooting occurred, “and when you go through something as tragic and traumatic as I did, it’s something that you feel anxious about because you’re looking for a change in how you feel and how you think day by day.”

His approach has been to take it one day at a time, he said, and that’s worked for him.

Playing football again is normal, too, and aiding his mental health because when he’s on the field he doesn’t have to think about the tragedy or anything else other than the play or drill in front of him.

And since he’s returned, he’s only aced the football part.

“I’d say first time in the weight room,” sophomore running back Xavier Brown said about when he knew Hollins was back to performing like he expected Hollins to.

“Mike and I lift together,” Brown continued, “and he was in there throwing up the weight. I was like, ‘OK. OK!’ and he was getting back up there and then seeing him in Wahoo drills and winter workouts, he was moving really, really good. It was exciting to see.”

Gaither said Hollins picked up where he left off at the end of last season.

In the last three games of the 2022 campaign, Hollins racked up 26 carries for 114 yards and he had a 64-yard catch against Miami.

“The only thing different about Mike is he’s a little lighter,” Gaither said. “But he’s got the same athletic ability and the balance with the ball in his hand, the competitiveness. It’s all there.”

Said UVa coach Tony Elliott: “[Hollins] could’ve easily made excuses, could’ve easily overthought things. But he’s taken it upon himself to respond and show perseverance, be resilient and a lot of it is for himself, but the majority of it is for his teammates.”

Hollins said the same and that he’d continue to play inspired beyond himself and the three fallen former Cavaliers. He said he keeps his family and their families at the forefront of his mind as well as all of the people who have supported him in his comeback effort from UVa athletic director Carla Williams to the folks who work in the McCue Center and the doctors and nurses who took care of him in the hospital.

“I just feel really blessed to be back on Grounds and to be able to continue my dream, my former teammates’ dream,” he said.