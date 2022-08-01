'It’s getting close to football time.': Hoos gear up for busy month as they prepare for season

The paradox of pleasant unrest is a typical fervor for those embarking on a new preseason again.

Coaches and players understand the majority of their days this month will be lengthy and some time will be spent under the heat of the August sun in preparation for the fall. There’s trepidation for players, perhaps, about how physically and mentally grueling practices could be or to what level they’ll be able to prove themselves in front of their teammates and to their coaches. And for coaches, apprehension may stem from concern about how much teaching and training can be done between now and kickoff while balancing the best ways to keep their team as healthy as possible until then.

But for all involved, there’s a swelling eagerness to figure it out and find out whether or not the group evolves together for the better and builds momentum toward the season.

“I’ve got that feeling in my stomach,” first-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. “We’re getting close to that time. I’m so excited.”

Elliott and his Cavaliers are slated to begin practice Wednesday evening, and there’s plenty for them to accomplish ahead of their Sept. 3 season-opening bout against FCS Richmond.

Fresh offensive, defensive and special teams schemes Elliott and his staff installed this past spring must be fine-tuned. Personnel decisions need to be assessed, and coaches have to judge position competitions like an important one for the Hoos at running back considering their multiple options — Mike Hollins, Amaad Foston, Perris Jones and Miami transfer Cody Brown — in play.

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague essentially has a full unit to fill out.

And beyond determining starters, Elliott and his assistants must also evaluate backups at key spots, rotations for positions like the all-of-a-sudden deeper defensive line and even learn which athletes across the roster can contribute in the various special teams phases.

Elliott said players progressed well under strength coach Adam Smotherman’s watch throughout the summer and made gains in the weight room individually as well as with cohesion as a team.

“I’ve seen more of that,” Elliott said. “I’m anxious to see when we put the pads on and we start practicing, and then now that competition really starts to come into play and the depth chart starts to define itself.

“Hopefully, those guys will stay two-feet in, because they love to play. That’s what they want to do. Everybody wants to play. I want to play ‘em as much as you can, but only 11 can run out there. But hopefully we got 22 [players], the two-deep, that can go play. I’ve seen that so far, but the real question is when the sparks really start to fly and the bullets start coming, can they stay bought in?”

He said he knows there are senior Cavaliers like quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, defensive lineman Aaron Faumui and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson that can be counted on to corral the rest of the roster if needed, in addition to surfacing mainstays like defensive lineman Ben Smiley III, who Elliott said he’s proud of for making serious improvements over the last eight months.

“You’re seeing guys starting to follow and respect the guys who are doing it right,” Elliott said. “When you have that kind of culture in your program and the chance to be successful, you’re seeing leadership is emerging and the guys are being squeezed and pushed toward following the guys who are doing it right.”

And the upper-echelon players have missions for the month ahead, too. Jackson, coming off consecutive 100-plus-tackle seasons, said he wants to continue to learn and attain even more comfort in new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s defense.

“It’s really multiple and there are a lot of opportunities to make plays in different ways,” Jackson said. “I’m excited about that and I think it’s going to be exciting and it’s going to be fun. I think [Rudzinski] is doing a really good job.”

The same could be said for Armstrong as it pertains to the offense. He said he has great knowledge of what new offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is trying to do, and is understanding the differences between the Cavaliers’ current system and the air raid they used to run.

“I have a pretty good grasp of the offense, the concepts and things that we are trying to accomplish,” Armstrong said. “I think just the biggest thing in this offense is I can play within an offense. I felt like last year there was a lot of plays that had to be made, and this offense, you know, there’s plays already — we’re calling a play — and I can just play within the offense. I think that’s a big transition for me as a quarterback and my mindset of how to play the quarterback position.”

Quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb said he knows the specific areas Armstrong wants to address as well.

The left-handed signal-caller completed 65.2% of his passes for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns last year.

“We talk about mesh mechanics with the running back and under-center mesh mechanics and being really good in our play-fakes,” Lamb said, “so more focusing on that with him than the scheme and throwing the football. His fundamentals throwing the football are great, so focusing on the little stuff within the offense for him and we’ll have to make strides in fall camp with that and he knows that.”

UVa’s final required strength and conditioning workouts of the summer were this past Thursday before players were given a few days off ahead of Wednesday’s initial practice.

Said Elliott: “It’s getting close to football time.”​