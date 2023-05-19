He was inspired by his late friend’s encouragement to challenge himself and take on a second sport.

It’s the primary reason why Virginia veteran wide receiver Demick Starling said he decided to join the Cavaliers’ track team and run races this spring for the first time since his prep days. He was an All-State runner in the 100m, 200m and 400m at East Nashville Magnet High School in Tennessee.

“During the football season, me and Lavel [Davis Jr.] were actually talking about doing it together,” Starling said, “so after the season, I just decided to keep going.”

Starling said Davis — one of three UVa football players killed during November’s unfathomable shooting on Grounds — had trained and practiced with the track team last spring and wanted to give it a go again, but this time with Starling to run alongside.

“He told me about it and said, ‘We’re both competitive, we’re both fast, so we could both do it,’” Starling recalled.

And as it turns out, Davis was spot on regarding Starling, who at times has showcased his great speed on the gridiron, like when he hauled in a 65-yard catch for a touchdown against William & Mary in 2021 or on any of his kick returns this past season while averaging 21.9 yards per attempt.

In Starling’s collegiate track debut at the Virginia Challenge last month in Charlottesville, he clocked in at 10.57 seconds in the 100m. Then, after a few more track practices on the heels of spring football, Starling proved to be even quicker while running a 10.46 in the same event during prelims at the ACC Championships on May 12.

That was the third-fastest 100m time ever posted in the history of the Hoos.

“Track coaches are, by nature, a little geeky,” UVa director of track & field Vin Lananna said. “We clearly knew about him. He was a good 400m runner and a sprinter out of Tennessee, so we knew of him and then when he approached us, we were like, ‘Yeah sure. Let’s see if it works,’ and it’s worked out pretty well.”

The 6-foot, 188-pounder also competed in the 4x100m relay at the ACC Championships.

Lananna said Starling trained some with the track team ahead of spring football beginning in March and then returned to track practice following the Cavaliers’ spring game.

Starling said the first few practices back on the track since high school were admittedly difficult and that, “it was a big jump from football because when you run in football, it’s usually no more than 10- to 20-yard increments at a time. So, going in and running constantly, it took a little minute to get used to.”

But Starling said with the assistance of Lananna and sprints coach LaRon Bennett as well as a welcoming group of track teammates, he was able to adjust.

“Especially with Coach Bennett,” Starling noted, “because he kind of knew already before I even started what I’d need to do from sprinting as a football player to sprinting as a track athlete. So, with his help every day and because he constantly was making sure my technique is where it needed to be, it wasn’t too hard to get the hang of it.”

One of the job requirements of the sprints coach, Lananna said, is to have the ability to work well with the football coaching staff and football players. It had been Lananna’s vision, he said, to open up a pathway for members of Cavaliers’ football team to potentially run for his track team, considering he previously had success at his past stops — Stanford and Oregon — with football players.

Lananna’s philosophy is to have the two intertwined, if possible, to benefit both programs. He said UVa coach Tony Elliott has been easy to work with, and that Elliott gave Starling the green light to pursue his track aspirations.

“When I first arrived at Stanford, Bill Walsh was the coach,” Lananna said, “and Bill was into track. So, actually, when they recruited me to come to Stanford, Bill was in on the interview process.”

At Stanford, Lananna coached future college football coaches David Shaw and Scott Frost in track. Lananna said while he was at Oregon, he and former Ducks coach Chip Kelly had a strong relationship and many of Kelly’s wide receivers ended up running track. Some notable of the two-sport stars for the Ducks included Devon Allen, the 2014 NCAA champion in the 110m hurdles who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as former All-American running back LaMichael James, who doubled as a sprinter for Lananna.

“And one of the main things I did when I first arrived at Virginia with Bronco Mendenall was, he and I really talked about how we could combine football and track on the men’s side,” Lananna said. “So, actually when I had the opening for sprints coach, Coach Bronco and I did the interviews of the candidates. So, this was always in the cards.”

Starling is the first at UVa to make it a reality, though.

He said the key to managing both football and track during the spring was keeping a tight schedule. Starling said he spoke some with Jay Woolfolk, the Cavaliers’ quarterback and a relief pitcher for the baseball team, about how to juggle two-sport responsibilities plus schoolwork.

Starling said he put plenty of trust in Bennett, too.

“[Bennett] understands football and sprint technique that even in a limited amount of time, Demick just got better,” Lananna said. “His performance in the ACC was really pretty impressive. If you go back and watch the prelim, after 60 meters, he was in the lead.”

Starling just didn’t yet have the track endurance, which only can be built up through reps, to finish in first.

“Everyone reaches their full speed at six seconds or so,” Lananna said, “and after that you still have to be able to hold it, but Demick is a good track athlete.”

Lananna said he is excited to see how Starling continues to develop in track.

The wide receiver and kick returner said his experience sprinting this spring will only boost his football skills, too. He said he feels like he’s in tiptop shape heading into the Cavaliers’ summer workouts.

Starling will be in competition for a starting role at receiver come training camp in August ahead of UVa’s season-opening game in his home city of Nashville against Tennessee.

“I’m becoming more explosive with my first step,” Starling said, “which will help me make my reads and first steps as a returner better and also make my cuts running routes as a receiver better. And I definitely think it helped me with controlling my tempo, controlling my speed, so knowing when I can be in my drop phase on a route and knowing when I can hit top speed and playing with the rhythm and tempo of that, I definitely feel track has helped for sure.”

More importantly, Starling also said he believes Davis would be proud of him for the success he found on the track and all the effort he put in to handle football and track throughout the spring.

“That was my goal, going into the [track] season,” Starling said, “to be able to do the best I can and to have him in the back of my head each week.”